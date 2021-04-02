Getting the green alien bodysuit in GTA Online is easier than one might think.

In fact, acquiring the green alien bodysuit is done in the exact same way one would acquire the purple variation. More specifically, these two outfits are known as the Green Martian Bodysuit and the Purple Martian Bodysuit and are quite beloved by the GTA Online community. Meme wars between the two sides have broken out in the past, so some players might want to pick up their own bodysuit to support whatever color they'd please.

It should be noted that these alien bodysuits are not cheap. Given that they're well over six figures to purchase, some players should avoid buying it if they don't have enough money for relevant activities in GTA Online. Then again, it is one of the more stylish ways to get set back. Either way, buying these alien bodysuits is surprisingly simple.

How to get the green alien bodysuit in GTA Online?

Image via GTA Wiki

Acquiring something as extraterrestrial as the Green Martian Bodysuit is easier than one might think. First, a player who wants to get the outfit has to go to a clothing store. It doesn't matter which clothing store they go to.

Then, the player needs to go to the "Outfits: Arena Wars" section. Once they're here, the Green Martian Bodysuit will be listed under the "Bodysuit" subsection and can be purchased by any player.

For comparison's sake, the Green Martian Bodysuit is $358,000 while the Purple Martian Bodysuit is $330,000. The two outfits are identical except for the color, but there is a way to get the two outfits for less money.

Arena Wars

Image via Rockstar Games

If a player levels up in Arena Wars in GTA Online, then they may "unlock" a sponsorship that discounts a random item by 50%. There are many outfits that fall under this category, including the Green Martian Bodysuit and the Purple Martian Bodysuit.

Purchasing the former for $179,000 is an excellent deal. Likewise, purchasing the latter for $165,000 is also good for saving some money. Both outfits are still expensive, but saving over $150,000 for either outfit is still a steal.

Image via hella-flush (YouTube)

It should be noted that the alien bodysuits were available for free in past events, so it is possible that these outfits could get a significant discount like that again in the future. As it is with all GTA Online events, it's not something a player can plan around so easily.