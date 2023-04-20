How to get GTA Online Weed Farm in 2023: A beginner's guide

Weed Farms are one of the most popular businesses in GTA Online, providing players with an extra source of income. Rockstar Games added it in October 2016 as part of the Bikers DLC, as well as making it a Motorcycle Club business.

While most businesses in the game can be purchased directly, the developers made the Weed Farm acquisition process a little complicated, which confused new players.

The business needs to be unlocked by purchasing a different property, and this article will provide a brief overview of how new players can set up their Weed Farms in GTA Online in 2023.

How to unlock the Weed Farm business in GTA Online in 2023

As mentioned earlier, the Weed Farm (along with four other drug businesses) is part of the Motorcycle Club Organization, and you must first purchase and set up your MC Club to unlock it. Rockstar Games offers 12 MC Clubhouse locations in GTA Online, and you can purchase any one of them to get started.

These Clubhouses can be found on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. While some are in Los Santos County, others are scattered throughout Blaine County. The locations and their base prices are as follows:

Great Chaparral Clubhouse - $200,000

Sandy Shores Clubhouse - $210,000

Grapeseed Clubhouse - $225,000

Paleto Bay Clubhouse - $242,000

Paleto Bay Clubhouse - $250,000

Del Perro Beach Clubhouse - $365,000

Vespucci Beach Clubhouse - $395,000

Rancho Clubhouse - $420,000

La Mesa Clubhouse - $449,000

Pillbox Hill Clubhouse - $455,000

Downtown Vinewood Clubhouse - $472,000

Hawick Clubhouse - $495,000

Once the initial setup is complete for the Clubhouse, follow the steps mentioned below to buy a Weed Farm in GTA Online:

Open the Interaction Menu, scroll to the Motorcycle Club option, and select Start a Motorcycle Club to register as an MC President. Go to the laptop inside the Clubhouse and access The Open Road network. Click on the Buy Business Tab. Click on Weed in the Categories list to filter out all the Weed Farm locations. Click on any of the locations to get their details and select Buy Now on the same screen.

There are four locations to begin the Weed Farm business in GTA Online. Although the interior of all the locations is the same, the pricing and surrounding facilities vary. The locations and their costs are as follows:

San Chianski Mountain Range - $715,000

Mount Chiliad - $805,200

Elysian Island - $1,072,500

Downtown Vinewood - $1,358,500

Next, proceed to the farm location and access the laptop to begin the setup mission. After completing the mission, the GTA Online MC business will start its production, and you will begin earning profits in a few hours. You can also choose to upgrade the Weed Farm to increase production speed and product value.

