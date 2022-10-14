How to get the Pumpkin Tee in GTA Online

The Pumpkin Tee is the shirt that only the most dedicated GTA Online players will get. This is because one must collect 200 Jack O' Lanterns to obtain it. However, it isn't like some other collectibles where gamers can get all of them spread over a few days.

Instead, one must collect all 200 Jack O' Lanterns in a single day to receive the Pumpkin Tee. Remember that this shirt will only be available in this Halloween Event and will be unobtainable once the event is over.

All Jack O' Lantern locations for the Pumpkin Tee in GTA Online

Part 1 of three different maps (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The vast majority of the Jack O' Lanterns can be spotted in the southern part of the map. It's highly advised that GTA Online players looking for them use a highly mobile vehicle like an Oppressor Mk II to reach all these locations.

Gamers should also know that collecting the Jack O' Lanterns is pretty easy, as the command is tied to a button press that will appear on the screen's top left side once they're close enough.

If one wishes to use an interactive map rather than these still images, the following hyperlink will take readers to one.

Part 2 of three different maps (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The top part of GTA Online's map also has several Jack O' Lanterns scattered about. These spawns are more scattered about than in the southern section, but players who know their locations will eventually find them. It's about how much time the player is willing to put in for a single t-shirt.

The final map (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

There aren't too many Jack O' Lanterns at the top, but there are a good amount of them in Paleto Bay. This is the last portion of GTA Online's map to navigate through, so once players get all of the Jack O' Lanterns here, they should be done.

The Pumpkin Tee

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline "Jack O' Lanterns Collected" stat is reset every day. You have to find the 200 Jack O' Lanterns within a single day to unlock the Pumpkin Tee. "Jack O' Lanterns Collected" stat is reset every day. You have to find the 200 Jack O' Lanterns within a single day to unlock the Pumpkin Tee.#GTAOnline

It's vital to reiterate that GTA Online players must collect all Jack O' Lanterns in a single day to receive the Pumpkin Tee. One cannot collect all 200 throughout several days of the Halloween Event to get it.

On a related note, players only need to collect ten Jack O' Lanterns to get the Horror Pumpkin Mask and a $50K bonus. Gamers will also receive another $50K bonus once they get the Pumpkin Tee.

It's vital to mention that collecting all 200 Jack O' Lanterns in a single day will consume several hours of the person's time. GTA Online players are advised to carefully look at the relevant maps to ensure they don't miss any of them. They should also know that everything within this portion of the event resets every day when new Daily Objectives become available.

Thus, looking for them is not recommended when they're only a few minutes away from the daily reset.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you find the Pumpkin Tee to be lacking for how much effort it takes to get it? Yes No 0 votes