How to get a Service Carbine after GTA Online’s latest update?

There are two ways to get the Service Carbine in GTA Online after the September 22, 2022, weekly update. The first involves a random event, and the second is through Ammu-Nation. This event consisted of finding five random weapon parts scattered across ten possible Crime Scene locations.

Some players weren't lucky enough to get those Crime Scene locations, meaning that this gun was unobtainable to them. Fortunately, the weekly update that began on September 22, 2022, introduced an option to buy the gun for $370,000.

This guide will show you how you can get this popular weapon.

The Service Carbine is now available via Ammu-Nation in GTA Online

Plus, the new Service Carbine comes to Ammu-Nation, get 2X GTA$ and RP for Auto Shop Contract Finales, and more: Introducing the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude: both these highly customizable tuners are available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.Plus, the new Service Carbine comes to Ammu-Nation, get 2X GTA$ and RP for Auto Shop Contract Finales, and more: rsg.ms/7a37d29 Introducing the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude: both these highly customizable tuners are available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.Plus, the new Service Carbine comes to Ammu-Nation, get 2X GTA$ and RP for Auto Shop Contract Finales, and more: rsg.ms/7a37d29 https://t.co/3U48HTfvPo

The above Newswire post references how the Service Carbine is now obtainable through Ammu-Nation. That method is significantly easier for you to do than the random crime scenes, but it will set you back $370,000. Some players have no issue spending that kind of money on just one weapon, so if you're among them, then here's how you do it:

Go to any Ammu-Nation. Talk to the clerk. Go to the ride side to find this gun. Select it and agree to buy it for $370,000.

You should see something like this (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's that easy. This method may be worth it to some players since the gun itself is very good for something that isn't an Mk II variant. If you're interested in buying it here, you should also know that this gun comes with some customization options, most notably:

Extended Clip ($9,950)

Suppressor ($12,500)

Grip ($4,275)

This gun can have up to 60 bullets at its maximum ammo capacity. Choosing to buy the Service Carbine can be done very quickly, but some players might instead prefer the following method.

Crime scenes in GTA Online

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline https://t.co/kuvBCgUBzf

This tweet showcases all ten possible Crime Scene locations that may randomly spawn in sessions. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that this random event will appear for the player. The ideal way to get the Service Carbine through this method is to hop between sessions.

If a Crime Scene event does spawn for the player, they will see some cops investigating one of these ten areas. In that area, there is an option to collect one of the weapon components necessary to craft the Service Carbine.

They will also get $5,000 RP and 2,000 RP per component collected. Obtaining all five weapons parts will give players an additional $50,000, making this method better for one's money than the Ammu-Nation option.

This video showcases all ten possible locations where you might find the gun components in this GTA Online random event.

Summary

Another promotional image associated with this gun (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players have two choices regarding how they wish to obtain the Service Carbine:

Purchase it through Ammu-Nation for $370,000 Do the Crime Scene random event five times

The first method is the quickest but will cost you a decent amount of money. The second option gives you the gun for free and even gives you a small lump of cash, but it takes much longer.

Either method will suffice for GTA Online players who wish to get this gun.

