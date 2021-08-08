GTA 5 is a game that players will cherish for the rest of their lives. Sometimes players are looking for a different type of experience. Gamers play games to live in fantasy worlds and experience things they don't get to experience otherwise.

Even GTA 5 has its limits with the kinds of experiences players can get from it, and that's where GTA 5 mods come into play.

GTA mods make the game whatever the players want it to be. It can sometimes add a few features and even change the whole game. The Tsunami mod in GTA 5 changes a lot about the game.

Back in 2004, a huge tsunami emerged from the Indian Ocean. It was one of the first time many people had heard of such a thing. Around 6 years later the incident led to a myth which stated that Vice City, which is based on Miami, got hit by a tsunami in the game.

The story of a Mega Tsunami began in Vice City where one player posted videos of the event on youtube. The origin of the Mega Tsunami myth dates back to the video series by MrRiley365, and it was very believable that such an event could occur.

How to get tsunamis in GTA 5 using mods

GTA 5 modders took this GTA VICE CITY myth and added it to GTA 5 as a game mode. Players can swim in GTA 5, and having the city flooded by an extra large tsunami changes the physics of the game.

The tsunami mod in GTA 5 submerges the whole city of Los Santos. There are huge waves that hit against the buildings and players can swim around the whole city while all the vehicles float around in the water.

Before the setup, players need to download Open IV, scripthookV.dll and ScriptHookVDotNet.

To be able to install the mod, players need to download and install Open IV and follow the following steps:

Players need to run Open IV

Select the GTA 5 in Open IV

Select Windows in the GTA 5 option

Locate the game files on the PC

The next step is to go to the game files and create a folder for the Mods and paste the update folder into it.

Players need to copy x64a.rpf, x64e.rpf, x64g.rpf, x64i.rpf and x64w.rpf files into the mods folder.

Players need to delete everything in the mods > update > x64 > dlcpacks folder.

Players need to create a new folder in the game files called the scripts folder and install scripthookV.dll

Players need to then copy the ScriptHookVDotNet files into the game folder.

The next step will be to install Menyoo.

Players will need to go to OpenIV and select edit mode from the top right of the page. Once players do that, they need to select the common.rpf file and move it to the mods folder.

The next step is to copy the Tsunami files into the game. This can be done by going to common.rpf then entering the data folder, then going to the levels folder, from there entering the gta5 folder and copying the water.xml file from the tsunami mod.

Edited by Gautham Balaji