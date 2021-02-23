How to get the Veto Classic in GTA Online and can it be used in races

Inspired by the 1960s-1970s Go-Kart, the Veto Classic is the newest obsession of every GTA Online player.

People love video games for a number of reasons. They are exciting, creative, packed with full-throttle action, and some, like GTA Online, so well fleshed-out, they almost feel real. The line between the virtual world and reality is often fragile, and when vehicles like the Veto Classic chivalrously offer the player a nostalgic ride to the past, it turns into intangible mist.

This unique sports vehicle might trigger a strong sense of deja-vu for players who remember the good old days of GoKarting.

Go-Karts are fun-mobiles that allow the player to cruise on suburban streets in style while pretending to be a hero from the late 1900s.

This article highlights the most significant features of the Veto Classic and how players can acquire this unique vehicle in GTA Online.

The Veto Classic in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Veto Classic was added to the game as part of the insanely popular Cayo Perico Heist and was unlocked for free as a reward for the community-wide Heist Challenge in November 2020. Players who logged to GTA Online between December 18 - 20, 2020, were able to claim this amazing vehicle for free.

Those who didn't get their hands on the Veto Classic for free when the offer went live can still acquire it. However, they'll have to churn out a pretty penny for it. This classic GoKart can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos in GTA Online for a whopping $895,000.

The Veto Classic records at a top speed of 78.80 mph (126.82 km/h) in GTA Online and boasts incredibly high acceleration for a GoKart. The handling of the vehicle is smooth, and the brakes rarely seem to require any input at all. Moreover, the Veto Classic is sturdy enough to take its fair share of accidents without exploding into a ball of smoke.

Like the Kart from GTA San Andreas, the Veto Classic is also capable of sliding under other vehicles and driving with insanely high ground clearance.

The idea of taking the Veto Classic along for a quick impromptu race might be irresistibly tempting, but this Go-Kart was not made for outclassing other vehicles in speed, and hence, cannot be used for racing in GTA Online.