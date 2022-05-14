How good is the GTA Trilogy nearly half a year later?

The GTA Trilogy was one of the most hyped games of 2021, and its release date was a day of infamy. It quickly became the worst-reviewed game in the series, which was a far cry from the original three titles:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

All three of those titles were beloved for their time. Thankfully, the modern era has patches that could fix some of the game's egregious flaws. In truth, some of those patches helped, but they didn't fix every problem that fans had with the game.

The last patch was on February 28, 2022, which was several months ago. Rockstar hasn't announced any upcoming patches, so it seems that the game is as good as it will get.

The GTA Trilogy is less buggy but otherwise unremarkable

The GTA Trilogy is faithful to the original games as far as storylines and characters go (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some past patches fixed some of the game's most notorious problems, such as:

Way too much rain to the point where it was an eyesore to look at

Some framerate issues

Various texture and spelling mistakes

The invisible bridge

Making Old Reece old again

Stability improvements

Still, some problems remain:

Only a few new features were added to modernize the original games

The graphics aren't good for a modern remaster

Still some occasional crashes that weren't present in the original games

The game sold exceptionally well (even if there were many refunds issued) and was even ranked 17 on a list of the most downloaded games on the PS5 in Europe.

Is the GTA Trilogy worth getting now?

Anybody who bought this game at its release date should know that it's substantially better now than it was back then. However, that doesn't necessarily mean it's a must-buy for Grand Theft Auto fans. There are still multiple problems with the game, such as a myriad of bugs that were prevalent in the original three titles.

These problems can range from minor issues (such as rain unrealistically following the player) to major misgivings (Rampages' second spawns sometimes not appearing unless the player reloads the game in GTA III - The Definitive Edition). Anyone bothered by bugs will likely notice them when playing this remaster.

Although the game does have several improvements now compared to its launch, it's worth noting that its launch was critically panned by many. Going from atrocious to mediocre is a vast improvement, but not one that makes it a must-buy title.

Will Rockstar release more patches for the GTA Trilogy?

Many fans hoped that the GTA Trilogy would be legendary in a good way (Image via Rockstar Games)

As of May 13, 2022, there aren't any leaks or official announcements confirming the existence of future patches for the GTA Trilogy. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, made the following statement back in early February:

"We definitely had some quality issues. We have more updates coming. And it's always our goal to release only the highest quality projects. If we fall short, it's terribly disappointing for all of us. We did fall short on that occasion. And we've begun to address it and we're happy that we began to address it. There's more work to be done."

There was one patch after this statement, and the second sentence does state "updates." However, it's been months since this information, and there has been no further news on the GTA Trilogy since the last update in late February.

