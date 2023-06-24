How good is Unholy Hellbringer compared to other GTA Online weapons in 2023?

The Unholy Hellbringer is an interesting weapon that some GTA Online players might be curious about, especially regarding how it compares to other guns. First and foremost, this futuristic gun is solid. It's just not a meta option, especially in the wake of numerous weapons released in the past few years. Not to mention, its cost is quite exorbitant.

This article will cover the pros and cons of the Unholy Hellbringer. Weapons never get buffed or nerfed directly in this game, so what a player sees below is basically as viable as this weapon will ever be. Let's start with what this gun does right.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Looking at pros and cons of GTA Online's Unholy Hellbringer in 2023

A close-up of this gun (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the advantages of the Unholy Hellbringer has compared to other weapons in GTA Online:

High max ammo capacity: A max ammo capacity of 9,999 means you'll never reload while firing this gun.

A max ammo capacity of 9,999 means you'll never reload while firing this gun. No Rank requirements: Although many items these days have been starting to become obtainable without a Rank, this little feat is still impressive for how easy it is to access from the get-go.

Although many items these days have been starting to become obtainable without a Rank, this little feat is still impressive for how easy it is to access from the get-go. Solid combat capabilities: Its performance is virtually identical to a Combat MG without any attachments equipped.

However, there are inevitably several disadvantages worth noting:

High cost: Any weapon that costs six figures is overpriced, especially when it costs over $400,000.

Any weapon that costs six figures is overpriced, especially when it costs over $400,000. No upgrades: No attachments are available, leading this weapon to be outclassed by other guns like the Combat MG Mk II (the upgraded version of the weapon the Unholy Hellbringer is based on).

No attachments are available, leading this weapon to be outclassed by other guns like the Combat MG Mk II (the upgraded version of the weapon the Unholy Hellbringer is based on). Heavy Competition: Many guns outperform it while being significantly cheaper to purchase. For instance, most Mk II weapons are more useful in general scenarios.

The Unholy Hellbringer isn't a bad gun per se. GTA Online players are just simply recommended to avoid buying it unless they're loaded with cash and already have the best stuff.

Another screenshot featuring this GTA Online weapon (Image via GTA Wiki)

While having no reloads is nice, there aren't many situations where that's handy. Skilled players should be able to make do with any other weapon alongside the cover system just fine. Not to mention, you can always quick-swap whatever gun you're holding to avoid reloading altogether.

Still, some might be interested in having this gimmicky gun. The following section of this article will detail how you can obtain it in 2023.

How to get the Unholy Hellbringer in 2023

The Gun Van can sell this gun (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody considering the Unholy Hellbringer should know that the only place you can purchase it in GTA Online is through the Gun Van. Ammu-Nation and the Agency Armory no longer sell this gun. Players in dire need of ammunition can always acquire some rounds via the Interaction Menu's buy-all ammo category.

Gamers considering this weapon must know that the Gun Van changes its location daily. GTA+ members will always see where it's marked, but nonsubscribers should use an interactive map like GTAWeb.eu to find the Gun Van's current location.

Poll : Do you regularly use the Unholy Hellbringer in 2023? Yes No 0 votes