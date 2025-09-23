How GTA 6 could make use of adverse weather effects in-game

GTA 6 is rumored to be one of the most detailed games, not just by Rockstar Games, but of all time. It is speculated to have an extremely realistic world, with live incidents taking place that might alter the main story. Along with that, another rumor suggests that the new title could have extreme weather conditions like hurricanes and floods.

If these claims are true, Rockstar could use these weather effects to add more realism and plot twists in GTA 6. Here's how.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ways in which extreme weather conditions in GTA 6 could alter the gameplay

Realistic driving challenges

Driving might get tougher during extreme weather conditions (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA 6 features occasional floods and hurricanes, driving vehicles during these conditions can be tricky. The roads can be slippery, and players might be forced to switch to a different type of vehicle. For example, during heavy rain and floods, players might need a pickup truck with rugged tires rather than a bike or a sports car. The driving physics could massively change during these weather conditions.

On the other hand, if there is a heatwave occurring, speeding for too long might conk out the engine of a cheap car.

These kinds of vehicular details can be added to GTA 6 with adverse weather conditions.

Bring changes to live missions

Missions can change due to weather (Image via Rockstar Games)

If extreme weather conditions are featured in GTA 6, its story mode missions could also have alternate endings. During a live mission, Jason and Lucia could be forced to change plans on the fly because of sudden weather changes.

For example, they might have to change their mission route, or even enter buildings from different parts because of flooding and other effects. A few road or air chases could also get affected because of the weather.

This will add more realism and layers to a few missions, making them challenging and fun to experience.

Characters might get affected due to adverse weather

Weather could also affect characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

Extreme weather conditions can also affect how characters feel and behave in the game. During adverse conditions, their vitals might take a hit. If it rains or floods, they might slip more frequently and lose control, or even have trouble aiming down sights. During heatwaves, their vision could get blurry, and they might have to drink water to regenerate health and remove the hazy vision.

This way, GTA 6's rumored weather conditions could play a role in altering the gameplay.

