Why Rockstar should release another handheld GTA game

Besides GTA games on PC and bigger consoles, Rockstar Games has released titles like GTA Chinatown Wars and Vice City Stories on handheld devices like the Nintendo DS and PlayStation Portable. These might not be as popular as GTA Vice City, San Andreas, or 5, but they have their own niche fanbase.

While Rockstar's focus is currently on GTA 6 and its future, it should also create a smaller, action-packed title from the franchise exclusively for handheld devices.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Rockstar should work on a new handheld GTA title

Handheld devices are now much more capable

Handheld gaming have come a long way (Image via Nintendo)

Back when Rockstar released GTA Chinatown Wars and Vice City stories, the handheld consoles were quite basic. They barely had any RAM and could only run most 2D games and a few semi-3D games.

Now, these device have majorly evolved. Powerful devices like the Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, and even most smartphones can easily run massive games with detailed graphics. Even mid-range smartphones can now run GTA San Andreas and Vice City mobile versions.

Hence, Rockstar could release a new, detailed GTA title solely for the current age of handheld devices for millions to enjoy.

The smartphone gaming market is booming

A fairgoer tries gaming on the Galaxy Z Fold7 at the Gamescom 2025 Samsung booth (Image via Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The smartphone gaming scene has skyrocketed in the last few years. Since most people have a this device, they now have access to all kinds of games. Though many people own gaming PCs and consoles in modern day, smartphones are still the most common piece of technology by quite some margin.

Of course, Rockstar already has mobile versions of its popular titles like, Vice City and San Andreas, a new installment specifically made for handheld devices might gain a lot of traction.

Furthermore, the game can have a multiplayer option so that anyone can play a modern GTA with detailed graphics and immersion with friends, without opening their main gaming PC or console.

