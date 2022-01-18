How to buy a standalone garage property in GTA Online

Standalone garages are a basic GTA Online property, but they serve a really useful purpose.

Vehicles have always been a core aspect of the series. Whether players want to show off or they need to make an escape, vehicles can give them exactly what they want. In a way, vehicles can be an extension of the player and their personalities. Of course, they need a place to store them.

GTA Online allows players to buy standalone garage properties. They can always keep their vehicles safe inside a garage. These properties are significantly cheaper than apartments, but they lack a few basic functions. Nonetheless, car enthusiasts should definitely get themselves a garage.

A GTA Online guide on buying standalone garage properties

Players need some place to store their personal vehicle, such as the Nagasaki Shinobi. All they need to do is use the phone and find a particular website. Of course, they also need the cash to pay for a standalone garage.

Visit Dynasty8realestate.com

GTA Online players can head to the Dynsast 8 website to find the latest garage. Alternatively, they can go outside the property and interact with the "For Sale" sign. Of course, the simpler method is to just use the website.

Players will be given a full list of available properties, including their locations and price tags. GTA Online allows players to own eight different garages.

If a player wants to buy a new garage, but they already have the maximum amount, they have to swap out an old garage. It's not straightforward by any means, but it's the only way to do so.

There are three types of garages

Standalone garage properties come in all shapes and sizes. The Dynasty 8 website features the following garage types:

Low-end garages : Fits two cars and a single bike (Prices range from $25,000 to $35,000 )

: Fits two cars and a single bike (Prices range from ) Medium garages : Fits six cars and two bikes (Prices range from $62,500 to $80,000 )

: Fits six cars and two bikes (Prices range from ) High-end garages: Fits 10 cars and three bikes (Prices range from $105,000 to $150,000)

GTA Online players just starting the game should stick with a low-end garage. However, they should definitely save up for the high-end ones, sooner rather than later.

What are the cheapest and most expensive garages?

Players should also consider the expenses of these standalone garages. Here are the cheapest ones for each respective tier:

Low-end garages : Popular Street, Unit 124 ( $25,000 )

: Popular Street, Unit 124 ( ) Medium garages : 870 Route 68 Approach ( $62,500 )

: 870 Route 68 Approach ( ) High-end garages: 1623 South Shambles Street ($105,000)

Each garage type has a different interior style, depending on their respective tiers. A low-end garage will predictably look cheaper than a high-end one. Speaking of which, here are the most expensive ones for each tier:

Low-end garages : 0897 Mirror Park Boulevard ( $35,000 )

: 0897 Mirror Park Boulevard ( ) Medium garages : 0552 Roy Lowenstein Boulevard ( $80,000 )

: 0552 Roy Lowenstein Boulevard ( ) High-end garages: 0120 Murrieta heights ($150,000)

If a player owns eight high-end garages, they can hold up to 80 vehicles. GTA Online players won't have to worry about making room for the latest rides.

