How GTA Online players can lose the cops

GTA Online players have plenty of ways to get rid of the cops.

A criminal lifestyle can lead to higher profits, but it's not without risks. It's all fun and games until the cops arrive on the scene. Before the player knows it, a two-star wanted level can become five-stars.

GTA Online is already difficult enough with unruly players. Law enforcement can be minor or major obstacles, which is why it's important to shake them off. This article will provide a few tips on how to achieve that.

How to lose the cops easily in GTA Online

Some GTA Online players want to conserve their ammo for other players. That's why getting into shootouts with law enforcement rarely ends well. It makes them a very easy target for other players. This article will let players know how to get rid of cops, both the easy way and the hard way.

The easy way

Once GTA Online players reach Level 21, they will receive a message from Lester Crest. He will let them know that he can get rid of the cops. All they have to do is give him a call and select "Remove Wanted Level." His services begin at $200, but it adds an extra $200 for each additional star:

1 Star - $200

- $200 2 Stars - $400

- $400 3 Stars - $600

- $600 4 Stars - $800

- $800 5 Stars - $1,000

It should be noted that once players complete the Doomsday Heist Act 3, Lester will remove their wanted levels for no additional cost. This is a very easy method, just as long as players can navigate their phones quickly.

The hard way

GTA Online players will simply have to outrun the cops within a specific radius. Take a look at the mini-map in the bottom left corner. It will flash blue and red colors whenever players are on the run. Police will be shown as dark red dots while vehicles will be dark blue.

To escape law enforcement, GTA Online players have to be outside the search radius. Afterwards, the wanted level will start flashing and police will start looking for the player. If they get caught in the searchlight, it will start another pursuit. Here are a few tips on how to avoid the police:

Drive in a straight line at full speed whenever possible

Hide in dark alleys or hidden bushes

Try heading for the remote countryside hills

Stay away from main roads and crowded traffic lanes

Always look at the mini-map

Keep in mind that higher wanted levels will make this task more difficult. Law enforcement will stick around for a while longer. They will also send helicopters to search for the player.

Players can also enter their safehouse

This is arguably the simplest method, just as long as players can reach their safehouse in time. All they have to do is enter the premises. However, they need to make sure that no cops are nearby. Otherwise, they will not be allowed into the building.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

