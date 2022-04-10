How GTA Online players can upgrade their Terrorbyte

A fully upgraded Terrorbyte is exactly what a player needs in GTA Online.

Public lobbies can be a complete nightmare for several reasons. There are way too many griefers with high-powered weapons and vehicles. However, GTA Online players can level the playing field by upgrading their Terrorbyte.

The base vehicle costs $1,375,000, which is a lot of money to invest in various upgrades. That said, it's worth every single penny. From drone stations to specialized workshops, these will give players a competitive edge in a public session.

GTA Online players need to learn how to upgrade their Terrorbyte

Terrorbytes are only as good as their modifications. This article will help GTA Online players find a way to upgrade it. Before they can get started on the same, they need to save a lot of money.

Renovate at Warstock Cache and Carry

GTA Online players will have to revisit the website they bought the vehicle from. When they return to Warstock, they should look for the Terrorbyte again. They can now remodify it with various stations and workshops.

Here's the full list of renovations for the Terrorbyte:

Interior Tint ($105,000)

($105,000) Interior Decal ($41,400 - $127,500)

($41,400 - $127,500) Turret Station ($297,000)

($297,000) Drone Station ($815,000)

($815,000) Weapon Workshop ($245,000)

($245,000) Specialized Workshop ($495,000)

For a full list of descriptions on what their purpose, take a look below:

Interior Tint (Decorative purposes only)

(Decorative purposes only) Interior Decal (Decorative purposes only)

(Decorative purposes only) Turret Station (Players can defend themselves from ongoing attacks)

(Players can defend themselves from ongoing attacks) Drone Station (This can be used for select Client Jobs from Paige Harris)

(This can be used for select Client Jobs from Paige Harris) Weapon Workshop (Gain early access to various weapons and customize them)

(Gain early access to various weapons and customize them) Specialized Workshop (This is where players can modify their Oppressor Mk II)

A fully upgraded Terrorbyte costs a lot of money, yet GTA Online players will see a return on their investment. The best part is that players can always visit the website for Warstock. All they need to do is pull up their phones.

Players can also modify their vehicle at the Nightclub workshop

Terrorbytes can be customized the same way regular vehicles can at Los Santos Customs. However, GTA Online players will need to run a Nightclub and own a workshop in the B5 garage. On a related note, this is also where special cargo missions can be launched.

Players can modify everything from armor upgrades to faster engines and powerful brakes. This will greatly improve the overall performance of the Terrorbyte, especially when fleeing a crime scene.

Benefits of an upgraded Terrorbyte

GTA Online players can modify their Oppressor Mk II with countermeasures. While its homing attacks are no longer effective against missile jammers, they're still viable in 2022. Players will rule the skies on this hoverbike, since it offers excellent mobility in the air.

Paige Harris offers multiple Client Jobs for some extra cash. However, a few of them require the use of a Drone Station. This particular upgrade will expand the player's operations.

Last but not least, 100% armor upgrades will significantly extend the lifespan of this vehicle. It's already highly durable against bullets and explosions, so the extra modifications will make it even better.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Saman