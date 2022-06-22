How do GTA Online players name their organization?

Criminal organizations are the life blood of any CEO and VIP in GTA Online.

CEOs and VIPs can call upon other players to act as their personal bodyguards. It makes it much easier to carry out tasks. Of course, one will need to name their organization before they can start running it.

GTA Online players can empower themselves with names like "New Order" and "Fallen Angels," or they can be completely ridiculous like "Pineapples" and "Squidward420." This helpful guide will let them know how to get started.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players will have several benefits through organizations

Try using the Interaction Menu

GTA Online players will first have to become a VIP or CEO. Both of them require players to use the SecuroServ website. They can bring up the Interaction Menu with the following controls:

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 : Hold the touch pad

: Hold the touch pad Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S : Hold the view button

: Hold the view button PC: Press the M key

VIPs and CEOs must have $50,000 in the bank in order to register. However, CEOs will need to own an Executive Office. Either way, they can finally name their personal organization. If they want to change their name in the near future, here's what they need to do:

Click on the Interaction Menu

Scroll down to find " SecuroServ "

" Go to "Management" and select a name

Keep in mind that GTA Online will filter out curse words and questionable names. Players can only fit a minimum of 15 characters. CEO organization names stay that way, but VIP ones are only temporary. These last until the end of the next four hours in the game.

Organizations have several benefits

For starters, CEOs and VIPs can hire associates to do their dirty work. It can be very difficult performing certain missions in a public lobby, since there are so many griefers that get in the way. CEOs and VIPs can try mitigating their losses with some extra protection.

GTA Online players can also source their supplies and special cargo, depending on the properties they own. It's a lucrative business model that will make them a lot of money. In return, their associates will receive bonuses in cash and reputation, but only if they perform well.

Startup organizations are a basic requirement for several missions, such as the Cayo Perico heist. GTA Online players will need to become a CEO or VIP at some point in the game, or they will miss out.

Make sure to choose the right name for the organization

Changing the organization name will cost extra. GTA Online players will need to pay $250,000, which is still a hefty amount of money. They will need to think very carefully before they decide on what to call themselves.

It should also be a respectable name so other players wouldn't mind joining. Having a name like "Diaper Lovers" would guarantee a low turn out.

