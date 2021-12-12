How to beat Supply Lines from GTA San Andreas

Most GTA San Andreas players have a hard time with the mission Supply Lines and for good reason.

Zero does not endear himself as a character in GTA San Andreas, given his annoying mannerisms and ridiculous missions. The worst one is Supply Lines, which forces players out of their comfort zones. They are tasked with flying an RC plane, which they must use to destroy targets.

Players often consider Supply Lines one of the most demanding missions in the entire game. Some even believe it's one of the hardest in the whole series. GTA San Andreas does not make it easy for the player. Fortunately, they can use some tips and tricks to complete this mission.

A GTA San Andreas guide on how to beat Supply Lines

Supply Lines is only available when players buy the Zero RC shop in San Fierro. They have to fork over $30,000 to play the most difficult missions in GTA San Andreas. This article will take a look at why players don't like this mission and what they can do about it.

Why players despise this mission

Supply Lines doesn't involve the traditional gunplay that the series is known for. Instead, they have to manually control an RC plane, which can be difficult to master. The flight school isn't even available at this point in the game.

The mission objective requires players to eliminate Berkley's RC vans, which drive around the city. There is a strict time limit for the fuel tank, which runs out quickly. What makes it even worse is that the targets all go in different paths, which only wastes more time.

By the end, players have to make it back to Zero's place with the plane intact. It's possible to take out the targets, only to run out of fuel shortly afterwards.

"My humiliation... is complete."

GTA San Andreas players might be familiar with the above quote. Expect to hear it often whenever the mission fails.

Tips and tricks

GTA San Andreas players should eliminate their targets by going right behind them. It's a good idea to fly very low since it's much easier to shoot from this position.

Always look at the map to find out where the targets are located. Start with the closest ones first, but remain cautious. The vans will move quickly if the players are too close. They can look at the map and see where the targets are heading. Players can wait ahead while they align their shots.

Thankfully, the plane is unaffected by fire and explosions. This means if a van blows up near them, players don't have to worry about failing the mission.

Thankfully, this mission is optional

GTA San Andreas does not require players to finish Zero's missions. They can go through the entire story without dealing with Supply Lines. However, these problematic missions are needed for 100% completion.

At the very least, players will likely enjoy CJ punching Zero at the end of a casino heist. It's a cathartic end to such a despised character.

