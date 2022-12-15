How to hide iFruit Contacts in GTA Online

The Los Santos Drug Wars update introduced the ability to hide undesirable iFruit Contacts in GTA Online. Gamers wanted such a quality-of-life feature for several years. If you've been struggling to figure out how to hide iFruit Contacts you don't want to see, then this article will assist you by offering a simple step-by-step guide.

Keep in mind that there aren't any requirements for using this feature. Everything can be done in the Interaction Menu. If you don't know how to bring up the Interaction Menu, here is a reminder:

PC: 'M' key

'M' key PS4: Touchpad

Touchpad PS5: Touchpad

Touchpad Xbox One: View button

View button Xbox Series X|S: View button

Now that you know how to get the relevant menu, let's move on to the actual guide.

Here is how you can hide unwanted iFruit Contacts in GTA Online

You will remove the unnecessary stuff here (Image via MR GTA ONLINE)

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how GTA Online players can hide certain iFruit Contacts:

Bring up the Interaction Menu. Select the 'Inventory' option. Select 'Phone Contact Favorites.' From here, you can get rid of unwanted iFruit Contacts. Only the names with a checkmark will appear on your phone, so deselect the people you don't want to see on the phone.

It's that easy. If you make a mistake and hide somebody you didn't mean to get rid of, you can simply undo it by following the previous steps and re-selecting their name, so a checkmark appears.

List of iFruit Contacts that most people could gladly get rid of

There are plenty of useless options here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of people that most gamers don't need to see on their phones:

Brucie

Bryony

Dom

Downtown Cabs Co.

Emergency Services

English Dave

Gerald

Lamar

Lazlow

LJT

Malc

Martin

Paige

Pavel

Players

Ron

Sessanta

KDJ

Simeon

Tom Connors

Wendy

By comparison, here are some situational iFruit Contacts that some GTA Online players may also wish to hide to make room for things like Mors Mutual Insurance, the Mechanic, etc.:

Agent 14

Captain

Dax

Franklin

Ms. Baker

Mutt

Tony

Yohan

Of course, you have the option to hide whatever it is you don't wish to see. Some players might remove everything but the most essential iFruit Contacts, while others only get rid of a select few.

Note: This GTA Online guide was made shortly after Los Santos Drug Wars was released, so any entities added in the future you wish not to see on your phone won't be included here.

Some notes on Phone Contact Favorites

An official image used in relation to this feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

As helpful as this feature is, it's worth mentioning some of the caveats associated with it. For starters, Phone Contact Favorites don't prevent somebody like Dom from calling you. It merely prevents you from seeing their name when you pull up your phone.

If you happen to hide somebody you wish to contact (like Franklin, for instance), you will have to go back to the Interaction Menu to allow their name to show up on your phone again. Ultimately, most players should be able to easily take advantage of the iFruit Contacts feature in GTA Online.

