5 of the best changes confirmed in the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC

Rockstar Games recently confirmed some details for the upcoming Winter DLC in GTA Online, some of which are features the community has wanted for a long time.

It's clear that the studio has been listening to its GTA Online playerbase. All the changes announced for the update are either quality-of-life buffs or new additions that players will likely enjoy. While not everything has been unveiled, there is still plenty of content to highlight.

Agatha's Casino Story Missions for solo players and 4 other amazing changes in GTA Online's Winter DLC update

1) Ability to hide iFruit Contacts

Players could choose to hide Gerald if they'd like (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has many useless iFruit Contacts that players never use but are forced to see every time they browse their phones. Scrolling past them thousands of times has cost them precious time, but that won't be an issue in the Winter DLC update and onward.

Rockstar Games has announced that players can now change which iFruit Contacts are displayed and which ones are hidden via the Interaction Menu. This means one can hide useless ones like Dom and ensure that valuable ones like Lester remain.

2) Purchased vehicles arrive in the garage faster than before

Less time loitering is always a nice thing (Image via Rockstar Games)

For years, GTA Online players have had to wait a while for a newly bought vehicle to arrive in the garage before they can test drive or customize it.

The upcoming Winter DLC looks set to change this feature. Here's what the Newswire post said about it:

"New vehicle purchases will arrive in your Garage faster than before."

The post did not disclose the exact time frame of the wait or how much faster it will be. It's too soon to know if it's instant. However, any improvement is always appreciated.

3) Agatha's Casino Story Missions for solo players

Her missions will no longer be arbitrarily locked behind a two-player limit (Image via Rockstar Games)

Agatha's Casino Story Missions have an interesting plot but bizarrely require a minimum of two players to do them. It's not as if these missions pay as highly as heists do, so preventing solo players from accessing them was an odd design choice at first.

Players will finally have the option to do these missions by themselves in the Winter DLC update for 2022. Thus, it gives those who don't have friends or have no desire to play with randoms an opportunity to have more access to the game's content.

4) Triple payment on Smuggler's Sell Missions

The Hangar will be more desirable in the Winter DLC than before (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hangars are widely considered to be the worst business for Sell Missions in GTA Online. The main reason for this sentiment is that the pay is far too low for the work involved, giving players little to no incentive to try it out.

The forthcoming Winter DLC update will permanently triple all payments for these missions to bring them more in line with the game's other moneymakers. Hangars will be much better than before, especially for those who don’t care to customize aircraft as the primary reason to get this property.

5) Ray-traced reflections rendered in real-time

Fidelity Mode is intended to have the best graphics in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This Winter DLC change is solely for PS5 and Xbox Series X players who use Fidelity Mode. Basically, these gamers will get the following addition to this graphics option:

"... Ray-traced reflections — rendering real-time reflections on many surfaces..."

It should be noted that there haven't been any announced changes to make the FPS for Fidelity Mode go above 30.

If GTA Online players care solely about framerate, they should use the Performance graphics option to hit 60 FPS constantly.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you think this update will be better than The Criminal Enterprises? Yes No 0 votes