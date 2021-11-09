How to install GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition after pre-ordering: Step-by-step beginner's guide

Pre-loading is currently available for the GTA Definitive Edition trilogy on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, PC players will be unable to pre-load the game and will have to install it normally on the official release date (11 November 2021).

As most players are aware, this is only applicable to those who have pre-ordered the game. Since the game is yet to be released, interested players can still pre-order the trilogy bundle. This article explains how to install GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on all platforms after pre-ordering it.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: How to pre-load the game on consoles

Here are the steps to pre-order and pre-install the Definitive Edition trilogy across various stores:

PlayStation Store:

Players can pre-order GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on the PlayStation Store by searching for the game and selecting the Pre-Order option.

The game costs $59.99 on the PS Store, and the pre-order will appear in the Library after the purchase is successful.

Players will only need to keep their consoles on standby mode for the game to be downloaded automatically.

Microsoft Store:

Xbox owners can pre-load games to their consoles using the Xbox app on their smartphones. They must first log in to the app with their Xbox account in order to do so.

Players must then go to the bottom of the screen and tap the Search tab, and then search for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. After that, they must tap on the game and then select Download to Console.

Finally, players must choose which console they want to download the game to, then click Install to this Console. The game will now be available for download in the queue.

Players can find the queue on their Xbox console menu by navigating to My games and apps > Manage > Queue. If the game hasn't been purchased before, it can be done so at this step. The price tag of $59.99 is the same as the PlayStation consoles.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition takes up 22.67 GB on PlayStation consoles and 27 GB on Xbox consoles.

Those who have access to a subscription service such as PlayStation Now or Xbox Game Pass can play one of the three games for free by pre-loading it. GTA 3 is available to PS Now subscribers, while GTA San Andreas is available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The games themselves are not being sold separately, however. Xbox owners get the benefit of having access to pre-loading earlier than everyone else. Meanwhile, pre-loading for the PlayStation versions began on 6 November 2021.

However, players should note that the game will only be accessible on its launch date. On the other hand, there is no way for PC users to pre-install it right now. They have to wait till the release date to download the game.

PC players haven't been abandoned

PC players are not entirely left out from all benefits, however. If pre-ordered through the Rockstar Games Store or the Rockstar Games Launcher, players will get a $10 discount on any game that costs $15 or more. This second purchase must be made within 16 January 2022 for the discount to be applicable.

Nintendo Switch not too far behind

Nintendo Switch has received the same benefits as the other consoles. Pre-loading on the Switch was made available on the same day as the Xbox consoles. However, before pre-loading on any platform, players need to make sure they have enough space for the games. The storage requirements are detailed in all the digital stores.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul