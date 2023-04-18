How does Karin Boor compare to other off-road vehicles in GTA Online?

The Karin Boor is the latest drip-feed vehicle in GTA Online to be added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is an off-road truck that Rockstar Games held for a long time before releasing it on April 13, 2023. However, since it is a new vehicle, many players are still skeptical of its performance and value. The Grand Theft Auto Online vehicle enthusiast community is yet to fully test the vehicle, leaving players in suspense. Despite this, many players, including YouTubers, have tried it and provided both positive and negative feedback.

Karin Boor's performance does not live up to the GTA Online price tag

The Karin Boor is a two-door off-road vehicle. Although it is primarily a truck, players can customize it to look like a coupe utility vehicle in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life second-generation Subaru BRAT with minor inspirations from some Toyota vehicles.

The engine bay on the front houses a large inline-6 engine that is linked to a 5-speed transmission box. This combination powers all four wheels at the same time, making it a good choice for off-roading. However, in terms of overall performance, the Boor falls short of many other vehicles in its class.

Although the actual top speed in-game is yet to be tested by experts, many have complained that the GTA Online Karin Boor is a slow vehicle. It has significant difficulty reaching a reasonable top speed on both normal roads and on land. The vehicle's suspension is also very low, causing players to struggle while crossing extremely bumpy roads, rocks, and other uneven surfaces.

Furthermore, because it is a lightweight vehicle, its ramming power is reduced. Minor obstacles frequently cause the vehicle to come to a halt; however, the four-wheel drive layout comes in handy to get out of such situations. The front tires have a lot of torque and power, which helps to quickly climb over any small to medium object in its path.

However, the overall power and performance of the Boor does not justify its $1,280,000 price tag. While paid users can get it for free until May 10, 2023, as part of their GTA+ membership benefits, others must pay the standard fee to the Southern San Andreas Super Auto website.

Although it can be used in races, the community strongly advises against it as it does not compare to most other off-road or regular race-compatible vehicles in GTA Online in 2023. However, interested players can purchase it to try out the unique customizations and use it as a commuter vehicle in Blaine County.

