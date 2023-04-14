Is GTA+ worth buying for April 2023 benefits after the latest GTA Online update?

GTA + is a subscription-based membership program for Grand Theft Auto Online. As part of this membership, players are entitled to exclusive content and bonus rewards like liveries, clothing, vehicle upgrades, and more that keep changing weekly. However, only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users can use this service by paying $5.99 monthly on either console's respective online store. With the latest weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online, several new incentives have been added for Plus members.

That begs whether GTA + is worth purchasing in April 2023. Let's analyze the benefits for Plus members added after the latest update.

All GTA + benefits were added after the latest update

The long-awaited drip feed vehicle Karin Boor was made available during the new event week. It is an Off-Road car inspired by the real-life Second generation Subaru BRAT. According to the game files, it has a top speed of 92.58 mph or 149.00 km/h.

While regular players must pay $1,280,000 to Southern San Andreas Super Autos to claim it, GTA + members can have it for free this month.

Along with the addition of Karin Boor, a discount of 30% has been added to the following cars, valid through April 19, 2023:

Pegassi Reaper

Pegassi Zorrusso

Albany V-STR

GTA+ members will get further discounts on their existing slashed prices. They will also have the following exclusive deals upon purchasing from the Gun Van this month:

Unholy Hellbringer - 50% off

- 50% off Spatter Baseball Bat paint finish - FREE

- FREE Spatter Knife paint finish - FREE

Besides these discounts, subscribers will get paid double upon selling to Street Dealers through May 10, 2023.

Free bonus content

Paleto Bay Meth Lab (Image via Rockstar Games)

Los Santos Customs is a popular vehicle customization destination among players. Here, they can add countless modifications to their cars and bikes and a custom paint job. After the new update, GTA + owners have exclusive access to the new Dark Blue Pearl and Prismatic Pearl Chameleon paint finishes for free.

Plus subscribers have also been given a free Meth Lab MC business in Paleto Bay. MC Businesses are a great way to generate revenue in the game. They are of various kinds, and each type requires players to purchase a separate lab. Since these labs can prove costly, this incentive will save a lot of money.

The new weekly update has introduced payout bonuses for CEO-related missions and Bodyguard/Associate work. While GTA + members can make a lot of income from completing these tasks, they will also get 50% extra money and RP on completing Acid Lab Sell missions.

Additionally, each time the subscription is renewed, players get $500,000 delivered to their Maze Bank accounts.

