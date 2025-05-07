How long has GTA 5 been out? Release date explored

Many Grand Theft Auto fans have one question on their mind – “How long has GTA 5 been out?”, and there’s a good reason behind it. Rockstar Games recently released a brand new GTA 6 trailer and announced that it'll release on May 26, 2026. While long-time fans of the series are rejoicing that they are finally getting a new title next year, others have been wondering how long it has been since the last game.

To answer the question, it has been over 11 years since Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto 5. Let’s dive deep into its release date and explore the question, “How long has GTA 5 been out?”

How long has GTA 5 been out: 11+ years and still going strong

While GTA 5 has been around for more than a decade now, not all systems got the game on the same day. Here’s a breakdown of the game’s release on different platforms over the years:

1) How long has GTA 5 been out on PS3 and Xbox 360?

Rockstar Games released GTA 5 on PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles in September 2013, making these versions the oldest ones. People on the Xbox 360 and PS3 were the only ones who enjoyed the game till 2014.

2) How long has GTA 5 been out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC?

The next set of platforms on which GTA 5 was released includes PS4 and Xbox One in November 2014, Rockstar released the newer version of the game on these consoles, which were fairly new at the time. This new version included some extra features like Stock Car Racing, Wildlife Photography Challenge, and more.

A PC version of GTA 5 was released in April 2015. This was the first time PC gamers were able to enjoy the latest Grand Theft Auto title of the time. Despite rumors, no sequel was released in the next couple of years, and both Sony and Microsoft released a newer generation of consoles. Rockstar saw the opportunity and prepared new versions of the game for the new systems.

3) How long has GTA 5 been out on Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

After announcing that GTA 6 is under development in February 2022, Rockstar released a new version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles – the Expanded and Enhanced Edition. This new version has some exclusive content like HSW cars and vehicles, ray-tracing, and more.

Earlier this year, the developer released this version for PC gamers too and simply dubbed it GTA 5 Enhanced. Making it a free upgrade for all existing PC players, Rockstar allowed everyone to enjoy the same features across the latest generation of platforms.

When GTA 6 releases next year in May 2026, it will be 12+ years since GTA 5 was first released.

