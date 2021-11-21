How long does it take to beat GTA San Andreas?

The average time it takes to beat GTA San Andreas differs from player to player.

However, howlongtobeat.com compiled some useful data from hundreds of players regarding how long it took them to beat the game. The following includes some of those averages:

Main Story: 31h & 33m

31h & 33m Main + Extras: 48h & 22m

48h & 22m Completionists: 84h & 6m

84h & 6m All Playstyles: 47h & 3m

Remember, those are the average times it takes for players to beat GTA San Andreas. Those who like to take their time will find that it takes noticeably longer, whereas those who prefer to rush games will complete it much faster.

The vast majority of these times come from PC players. It's also worth noting that it primarily includes the original game and not the Definitive Edition from the new GTA Trilogy. There are some noticeable differences between the two versions (such as the ability to restart failed missions), thus affecting the average times.

Either way, the following are the times it took players to complete the "Main Story" section:

Average: 31h & 33m

31h & 33m Median: 31h

31h Rushed: 20h & 9m

20h & 9m Leisure: 55h & 8m

These were the following times from the "Main + Extras" section:

Average: 48h & 22m

48h & 22m Median: 45h

45h Rushed: 30h & 46m

30h & 46m Leisure: 123h & 22m

Likewise, these are the times for the "Completionists" section:

Average: 84h & 6m

84h & 6m Median: 80h & 46m

80h & 46m Rushed: 56h & 5m

56h & 5m Leisure: 191h & 13m

It's vital to note that everybody will beat GTA San Andreas at a different time. Some players will complete it quicker under these categories, while others may struggle and take longer.

Speedrunning examples

Of course, the average time it takes a speedrunner to beat GTA San Andreas isn't close to the above times. For example, it's possible to get under 14 minutes in Any% with AJS allowed. The above YouTube video was an old record showcasing how that works.

That's not the only speedrunning category, either. Regular games can play the game through a myriad of styles. Likewise, speedrunners can do the same, creating several speedrunning categories.

This Any% (No AJS) video is a world record holder. A time of 3h and 38m is significantly faster than the usual playtimes that GTA San Andreas players would have. It is slower than the previous video, showing the difference that AJS can make on a player's playthrough of GTA San Andreas.

Other world record holders include:

Sovdan's No Major Glitches (4h 39m 36s)

(4h 39m 36s) tape_5's All Story Missions (5h 34m 44s)

(5h 34m 44s) Crucial1357's 100% (11h 56m 59s)

(11h 56m 59s) thriving's All Tags (24m 52s)

(24m 52s) maksandrych's All Snapshots (7m 13s)

(7m 13s) Veuceu's All Horseshoes (22m 48s)

(22m 48s) Crucial1357's All Oysters (31m 11s)

(31m 11s) Veuceu's All Collectibles (1h 27m 48s)

(1h 27m 48s) Crucial1357's 69/70 Stunt Jumps (38m 11s)

