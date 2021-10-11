How to make your GTA Online character look like Keanu Reeves from John Wick

GTA Online players really enjoy the fact that they can recreate some of their favorite and recognizable faces in the game. Players' skills in GTA Online's Character Creator Screen can yield some pretty amazing results.

Keanu Reeves' character John Wick remains a popular choice for GTA Online characters; letting other players online know that the avatar is out for revenge and not to be messed with.

This article will help players make their GTA Online characters look like Keanu Reeves' John Wick.

How to recreate John Wick in GTA Online

The first thing first for GTA Online's Character Creator that players need to do is find the correct heritage to birth a son with Keanu-like features. For example, players should pay attention to pointy or chiseled chins.

By manipulating features like brows and mouths, GTA Online players can define their characters' look much more precisely. Gamers can do these things easily on their own end when making an avatar.

After creating a character with suitable physical features, GTA Online players should go get their characters the trademark John Wick hairstyle and beard. At the barber, the Long Hair and Stubble options are what players should choose.

GTA Online: John Wick's outfit

The easy-to-make clothing outfit can be purchased at any clothing store. Start by buying an outfit from the Heist Business section of the Outfits. The Consultant option with pants and jacket included is what players need to buy.

Next, GTA Online players can slip on a pair of smart All Black Oxfords from the shoe section of the store, before selecting their tie. The options for the John Wick character are the Black Tie or Black Skinny Tie. These are the closest representations from the films.

In the end, players should head over and get their GTA Online characters the classic White Shirt that John Wick sports. Congratulations! GTA Online players can now roam the city of Los Santos as very convincing John Wick look-alikes.

Also Read

For a tiny bit of added flair, at the end of creating John Wick, players should look into modifying the Bravado Gauntlet car into a copy of John's car from the film series. Enjoy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan