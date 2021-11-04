How to make your GTA Online character look like the Scarecrow from Batman

Many GTA fans are also fans of Batman, who enjoy creating many of the Dark Knight's characters in GTA Online. They either like to show off their character-making skills or want to intimidate other GTA Online players.

Scarecrow is not too difficult a character to make in GTA Online and, as many players have already seen, Joker and Bane can indeed be made. Players might want to get the whole gang of Dark Knight villains together with their friends to cause some trouble.

This article aims to help GTA Online players create their very own Scarecrow character from the Batman film trilogy.

Complete your Scarecrow avatar in GTA Online with the Bloody Sack Slasher mask

Many players have by now seen or even made the Joker or Bane from The Dark Knight films in GTA Online. It is now possible to add one more villain from the series to the game: Scarecrow, also known as Dr. Jonathan Crane. Playing with friends, it is even possible to see all three of the films' protagonists running around GTA Online together.

Players can start by making a Jonathan Crane look-alike. However, this is not necessarily required, as he will be wearing a mask that covers his facial features when he is the Scarecrow. The clothing is what makes the man in this case.

Instead of a smart suit, tie and shoes like Dr. Crane can be seen wearing in the Batman movies, players should make the clothing more scruffy to fit the madman look that the Scarecrow has. This can be done by going to any clothing store and buying a few simple items.

When inside the clothing store, players should buy a black scruffy jacket from the suit tops section and add a tan-colored shirt underneath. Instead of a smart red tie for Dr. Crane, players can buy a tan loose tie to match their shirt. Finally, in the store, GTA Online players need to buy scruffy suit pants and a dirty-looking pair of shoes like the worn chocolate lace-up boots. With the clothing complete, it's time to head to the Vespucci Movie Masks store.

The Bloody Sack Slasher mask available in the mask store looks almost identical to the mask worn in the Batman movies. This is the final piece to tie together the Scarecrow outfit in GTA Online. Players can alter any part of the outfit they like to personalize their Scarecrow.

Hopefully, this article has been helpful and useful to any players wanting to be another famous movie villain in GTA Online.

Edited by Sabine Algur