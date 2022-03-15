How to make money in GTA 5 Enhanced and Expanded

GTA 5 will arrive on the next-gen consoles tomorrow, yet players will need to know how to make their money.

Money is truly the key to success in the GTA series. However, GTA 5 players will have a relatively hard time cashing their checks. Most properties are costly, which means players will never save up enough. $150,000,000 for a golf course is a very unreasonable asking price.

It may seem like a daunting task, but the good news is that players can make that type of money. The same methods that worked for the original will also work for the Enhanced and Expanded version.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Players can make a lot of money in GTA 5 Enhanced and Expanded

The time has finally arrived since GTA 5 Enhanced and Expanded is almost here. Players can enjoy 4k resolution, along with 60 FPS and new graphics modes. However, the core gameplay remains the same, so players must learn how to make their money.

Lester's Assassinations

In the later stages of GTA 5, Lester will give Franklin a few assassination missions. This is arguably the most reliable way to earn millions of dollars. Players should wait until after they complete the main story to have enough money to invest in these missions.

GTA 5 players should use the above video as a guide on stock manipulation. Before and after each mission, they need to buy and sell various stocks. The above video demonstrates which stocks the players need to look out for. If done correctly, they will never have to worry about money again.

Keep in mind that Lester's assassination missions are very time-specific. This means that players have to buy and sell their stocks at very crucial moments. Again, players should use the above video for reference.

What else can players do after the main story?

Lester's Assassination missions won't last forever, but there is another way to make a lot of money.

The armored trucks will carry large bundles of cash throughout the game. They are easily recognizable with their green and white color scheme. Players can open the backdoor by shooting it at the center point. A suitcase full of money should fly out of the truck.

The above video is a good reference guide since it includes a map of where to find these locations. Of course, players should expect security, so they need to bring some body armor just to be safe.

