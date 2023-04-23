How to make money with a Weed Farm in GTA Online after the 420 update

GTA Online is a popular game that allows players to engage in a wide range of criminal activities, including running illegal businesses like MC (Motorcycle Club) Businesses. One of the most popular MC Business branches is the Weed Farm, where players can grow and sell weed to make profits. The recent 420 update has introduced several temporary bonuses and discounts for Weed Farms, making it a great time to invest in and make money from them.

In this guide, we will provide you with all the necessary information on how to buy a Weed Farm, set it up, produce and sell weed, and make the most out of the current temporary bonuses and discounts.

A simple guide to making money through the Weed Farm after GTA Online's 420 update

Weed Farm is one of the businesses in GTA Online's MC (Motorcycle Club) Businesses. As the name suggests, it involves running a weed production operation. Players can purchase a Weed Farm property and start producing and selling weed to make money.

To get started, players need to purchase a clubhouse through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and register as its president. They can then choose a suitable location for their Weed Farm from the available options in the game and purchase it.

Once the Weed Farm property is purchased, players can access the laptop inside and complete setup missions to start production. The production requires supplies, which can be stolen or purchased, and the staff hired will take care of the production.

Once the production is complete, players can sell the weed stock via the laptop and earn profits. It is recommended to complete these sell missions in Invite-Only lobbies to avoid interference from other players.

What you should know before developing a Weed Farm business

Players who are interested in running a Weed Farm business in GTA Online should keep a few important things in mind. Firstly, while Weed Farms are not as profitable as other MC Business branches like Cocaine Lockups and Meth Labs, they are still a great option for players who want to make decent money without much hassle.

To start a Weed Farm business, players must first purchase a clubhouse and register as its president. From there, they can buy a Weed Farm location and complete setup missions to begin producing and selling weed.

Regarding the recent 420 update in GTA Online, the production rate and amount of supplies collected for a Weed Farm have been doubled until April 27, 2023, as part of a temporary bonus offered. Additionally, certain upgrades for the Weed Farm, such as equipment, staff, and security upgrades, are currently 30% off until April 26, 2023.

Overall, Weed Farms can be a great way to make money in GTA Online, especially with the current temporary bonuses and discounts. By following the proper steps and utilizing these bonuses, players can easily set up and run a profitable Weed Farm business.

