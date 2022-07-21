How to make real money playing GTA 5 or GTA Online

Gamers can make real money playing GTA 5, its multiplayer counterpart, and Grand Theft Auto RP. This is primarily possible through uploading videos online or livestreaming.

Many RP streamers' earnings have been made public online, either voluntarily or as a result of data leaks. This has made players more eager to learn about how to earn money through Grand Theft Auto 5.

Making money in real-life by streaming GTA 5

Earn through streaming

The first step to start one's career in streaming is to have the necessary hardware and select a streaming platform. YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Gaming are the biggest platforms for GTA 5, GTA Online, and GTA RP. In addition to a PC or console, players who wish to interact with their viewers will need a microphone and a webcam, the latter being optional.

After gaining a sizeable amount of viewers, players can earn revenue from the streaming platform itself. They can also earn money through subscription programs. Streamers also have the option to earn through donations, which is done through two major ways.

One of these is to earn through the tipping system of the platforms themselves, such as Super Chat for YouTube, Bits for Twitch, and stars for Facebook Gaming. Third-party websites like Patreon, GoFundMe, and Kickstarter can also be used to earn donations.

Earn money through GTA 5 and GTA Online

Even after nine years, Grand Theft Auto 5's single-player version is still being watched today. Streamers showcase new mods and create their own storylines with the help of mod menus.

Facebook Gaming is a great choice for players looking to highlight mods and use their creative storytelling skills. Such videos are also popular on YouTube, but the competition is quite tough, with YouTubers like Nought, Caylus, and MrBeast pulling the largest audiences.

Grand Theft Auto Online guides and tutorials are another great choice for streaming and offer ample opportunities for success. Budding streamers need to look out for upcoming events and start livestreaming the game as soon as these events are launched. Later, they can come up with detailed reviews and gameplay walkthroughs for new features and content.

Earn money through GTA RP

Tee Grizzley reveals he makes well over $200k a month from playing GTA. He created a lane for his friends that were actively in the streets to make money online with him. Says some of them are now making around $20k a month the legal way

Grand Theft Auto RP is a completely different way to play Grand Theft Auto 5, and it is unquestionably the most profitable. However, becoming a well-known roleplaying streamer takes patience, the capacity to create compelling characters, and a modicum of acting talent. It is a bit difficult to set up the game, but gaining entry into one of the premium RP servers like NoPixel requires time and luck.

Twitch is the best platform for streaming RP because it has become the most popular game on the platform in recent years. Earlier, a sizable data leak that included the gross income of Twitch streamers demonstrated how lucrative the game is. It was revealed that the majority of the highest-paid players were RP players.

Between August 19 and September 2021, xQcOW, Summit1g, and Auronplay were among the top ten highest-paid Twitch streamers, with gross earnings ranging from $1 million to $8 million. Recently, Tee Grizzley revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 brings him $200k per month.

