How many missions are there in GTA San Andreas? A beginner's guide to complete game 100% 

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) San Andreas is one of the longest titles in the series, with its story mode taking players on a journey across the state of San Andreas. Despite being released in 2004, it rivals several modern titles in terms of the amount of in-game content. Interestingly, players can avoid some of it and still end up with 100% completion. It may take many hours, but it can be quite entertaining.

Needless to say, players must beat all the story missions. Apart from that, they must complete certain challenges and acquire some collectibles. For those requiring assistance, here are the number of missions in GTA San Andreas and a beginner's guide for 100% completion.

GTA San Andreas beginner's guide: Number of missions and how to complete the game 100%

There are 101 missions in GTA San Andreas, including the opening sequence. Some of these missions are mandatory, whereas others are optional, although those aiming for 100% completion must beat all of them. Characters like Ryder, Big Smoke, Sweet, and Cesar Vialpando will assign you these missions throughout the campaign.

The game's story mode begins in Los Santos, then takes players to The Countryside, followed by San Fierro, The Desert, Las Venturas, and then finally back to Los Santos. Each of these areas includes certain tasks that you must also complete to contribute towards completing the full game.

Here is a list of everything required for obtaining 100% completion in GTA San Andreas besides mandatory and optional missions:

Collect all Snapshots, Oysters, Horseshoes, Gang Tags

Pass Driving School

Pass Bike School

Pass Boat School

Pass Pilot School

Deliver all Import/Export cars

Complete Ammu-Nation Shooting Range

Complete Roboi Food Mart Courier missions

Complete Burger Shot Asset Courier missions

Complete Hippy Shopper Courier missions

Complete all Wang Cars missions

Complete all Zero RC Shop missions

Win all Race Tournaments in Los Santos, San Fierro, Las Venturas

Complete 8-Track Stadium Event (Los Santos)

Complete Blood Bowl Stadium Event (San Fierro)

Complete Dirt Track Stadium Event (Las Venturas)

Complete Kickstart Stadium Event (Las Venturas)

Learn all fighting styles

Acquire all safehouses and assets

In addition, you must also complete the BMX, Chiliad, and the NRG-500 Challenge as well as the Taxi Driver, Firefighter, Paramedic, Vigilante, Trucker, Valet, Quarry, Pimping, and Freight Train missions to get 100% completion in GTA San Andreas.

The Stadium Events - Kickstart and Dirt Track - are only available on certain in-game days. Thus, you will have to check back regularly to participate in them.

It must also be noted that you don't require Gold Medals in the Driving, Boat, Bike, and Pilot Schools. Passing with a Bronze Medal is enough to attain 100% completion. You also don't need to complete the 70 Unique Stunt Jumps added to the title by Rockstar Games.

Poll : Are you playing GTA San Andreas for the first time? Yes No 0 votes