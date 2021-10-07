How much has Sykkuno earned since 2019 via Twitch? Alleged leak reveals GTA 5 streamer's earnings

A hacker breached Twitch.tv and disclosed personal data about almost every big streamer out there, including many popular GTA 5 streamers. Many streamers had their pay revealed for the first time in front of such a large audience and Sykkuno was no exception. The famous GTA 5 streamer Sykkuno was one of the gamers who had his information leaked and uploaded to the internet where his earnings were disclosed.

Thomas "Sykkuno" is an American Twitich streamer and YouTuber who was the 39th most followed streamer and is in the top 30 most subscribed channels on Twitch. Although he began his career in 2011, creating content for League of Legends on YouTube, he has branched out since then; playing many different games including GTA 5 and Among Us on Twitch and YouTube.

Sykkuno has been active on Twitch since November 14, 2011, but he started streaming regularly in April 2019, and he didn't use a webcam until February 2020. His Twitch channel gained over 620,000 followers in a month in November 2020, making him one of the fastest growing streamers on the platform.

GTA 5 streamer Sykkuno's Twitch payout revealed

Twitch's catastrophic data leak exposed many streamers' passwords, personal data, as well as payouts. The hacker leaked the payout for many streamers along with Sykkuno. The streamer has around 3.8 million followers on Twitch and has accumulated over 79.2 million views. He is known for his calm, laid-back demeanor.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: https://t.co/3Lj9pb2aBl

According to the leak, Sykkuno has made $1,916,327.43 from August 2019 until October 2021, streaming GTA 5 along with other games. This makes him the 28th highest paid Twitch streamer on the platform. Although he is around a million dollars short of anyone from the Top 10 highest paid streamers on the network, Sykkuno has built quite a following and audience over the years. He shot to fame quite soon on Twitch and has been streaming regularly since 2019.

Also Read

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

The leak shows that Sykkuno made $113,896 in September 2021 alone and this information only states his payout from Twitch. He does make more money from sponsors, merch and donations that are not included in the leak. His sudden shoot to fame is also being termed as the "Sykkuno effect" by people in the community, and his popularity is increasing by the day.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan