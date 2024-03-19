How old is Brad in GTA V?

If you're wondering about the age of Brad in GTA V, you've come to the right place. Brad is a character seen during the Prologue section of the game in Ludendorff, but he has a major impact on the story and is talked about right until the end of the campaign. Michael, Brad, and Trevor rob a bank at Ludendorff, but the robbery goes wrong as Brad is shot dead and Michael is presumed dead.

According to fan speculation, Brad was 43 years old at the time of death. More on that later. As fans learn through the course of the story, this is part of Michael's plan to opt out of criminal life and live under government protection. However, Brad receives a bullet for Trevor's sake, as it is meant for the latter, and that's how the story gets so complicated.

With all that in mind, here's what you need to know regarding the age of Brad in GTA V.

Note: This article is completely based on fan speculation. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

What is the age of Brad in GTA V?

Rockstar Games has never mentioned the age of Brad in GTA V. According to the fan-made Grand Theft Auto 5 wiki on Neoseeker, he was 43 years old when he died. This wiki lists his date of birth as October 14, 1960, and the day of his death as January 23, 2004.

It should be noted that the exact date on which Brad, Michael, and Trevor in GTA 5 carry out the Ludendorff heist is never mentioned in-game. All we know is that it went down in 2004, but the heavy snowfall suggests it took place in winter. So, it might as well have been during December or even January.

Brad dies in GTA V when Dave attempts to shoot Trevor with a sniper rifle and hits him instead. He is secretly buried in a grave designated for Michael, and Dave, pretending to be Brad, continues to correspond with Trevor through letters. The supposed birthdate of 1960 means Brad was older than Michael and possibly even Trevor.

Michael in GTA 5, who was born either in 1965 or 1968, is one of the oldest protagonists in a GTA game, and Trevor, who is his associate, should be around the same age. Brad was also an associate of the two, and he appeared to tag along with them rather than boss them around, so he was unlikely to be older than them.

That said, this is also just speculation since there are no official records of his age anywhere in the game.

