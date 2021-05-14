How to play GTA 5 on Android devices using Xbox Game Pass in May 2021

Players have longed to play GTA 5 on Android devices, but they've been unable to, as Rockstar Games has not ported GTA 5 to mobile gaming platforms. Hence, players have been looking for ways to enjoy GTA 5 on mobile devices, and Xbox Game Pass is one of them.

Currently, players can only enjoy five GTA titles on Android and iOS devices. GTA 5 APK files are not legitimate, and players are advised not to download them.

Apart from Xbox Game Pass, players can also enjoy the game on their Android devices by streaming GTA 5 using their Xbox. The other two popular methods are PS Remote Play and Steam Link, which require PS4 and PC, respectively. Read on to know more.

Play GTA 5 on Android devices using Xbox Game Pass in May 2021

Xbox Game Pass plans (Image via Amazon. in)

Players can follow the steps given below to enjoy GTA 5 on Android devices using Xbox Game Pass:

Players need to download the Xbox app on their devices. They can click here to download the app from the Google Play Store.

Users must then head over to the official Xbox Game Pass page to purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription. They can get their first three months for INR 50 and then pay INR 699 per month.

Players can then surf through the cloud games offered by Xbox and later select GTA 5 to enjoy the title.

Users need to have a good internet connection to have a seamless gaming experience. They must also have a medium to high-end Android device and a Bluetooth controller to enjoy GTA 5.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

