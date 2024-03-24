How to play GTA 5 on PC with PS5 Dualsense controller?

GTA 5 can be played on PC using a variety of controllers, including the popular PS5 Dualsense. The superior ergonomics, immersive haptic feedback specifically tailored to fit countless popular games, and highly satisfying dynamic triggers are responsible for the Dualsense controller's popularity.

If you're a PC user who prefers playing video games with controllers, you might want the same for GTA 5. Thus, if you're looking to pair your controller with your PC and play Rockstar's highly acclaimed title in 2024, here's a detailed explanation.

How to setup PS5 Dualsense controller on PC for playing GTA 5

Whether it's Grand Theft Auto Online or single-player GTA 5 with mods, a Dualsense controller can be used in various situations. The first thing you'll need to play the game on a PC with a PS5 Dualsense controller is a USB-C cable and a Bluetooth adapter. If you buy it separately from the console, the controller doesn't come with a USB cable. Hence, you'll need a data-ready USB-C-to-C or C-to-A cable, depending on the ports on your PC.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a wireless experience, you'll require Bluetooth support and a Bluetooth adapter if your motherboard doesn't already have one. Driving your cars in GTA Online feels much more immersive with a Dualsense controller, owing to the haptic feedback and dynamic triggers.

Thus, here are the steps to play GTA 5 on PC with a PS5 Dualsense controller over USB:

Connect the USB cable to a free port on your computer.

Attach the other end of the cable to your controller's USB-C port.

Wait for Windows to recognize your PS5 DualSense controller.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to pair your PS5 Dualsense controller to your PC via Bluetooth, here's what you should do:

Go to Bluetooth and other device settings, choose Add device, and in the pop-up window, choose Bluetooth . You can find this by going to Settings or typing "Bluetooth" into the Windows search box.

and in the pop-up window, choose . You can find this by going to or typing "Bluetooth" into the Windows search box. While your PS5 Dualsense controller is turned off and disconnected, press and hold the PS and Create buttons simultaneously until the light bar beneath the touchpad starts blinking.

simultaneously until the light bar beneath the touchpad starts blinking. From the list of compatible Bluetooth devices that will pop up on your PC, choose your Dualsense controller.

That's all you need to do to play GTA 5 on PC with a Dualsense controller. Be sure to check out the in-game control scheme if you're unfamiliar. There are also multiple levels of aim assist that you should be aware of, which makes shooting with a controller much easier. Choosing the right setting can be highly advantageous for PvP sessions, but you should also consider the suitable guns to use in GTA Online.

