5 cheapest yet most valuable cars in GTA Online (March 2024)

There are many cars in GTA Online to choose from in 2024, despite several of them being removed in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. As beginners are usually low on cash, they are unable to afford some of the best in-game rides that can cost millions of dollars. However, there are still many cars in GTA Online that are useful in several ways and easy on the pocket.

Note that they can still cost hundreds of thousands, but that is considered rather cheap in the context of this game. With that said, let's take a look at the five cheapest yet most valuable cars in GTA Online in March 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

HVY Insurgent and 4 other cheapest yet most valuable cars in GTA Online (March 2024)

1) Ocelot Virtue

Rockstar Games added the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online in March 2023. This vehicle looks to be heavily based on the Lotus Evija, and it can hit a good top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) once players upgrade it completely. Additionally, its rapid acceleration allows it to achieve a high speed very quickly.

Adding on to Virtue's qualities are Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating, both of which can be applied from an Agency's vehicle workshop. However, the best thing about this car is that it can be acquired for free by completing all The First Dose and The Last Dose story missions.

2) Enus Paragon R (Armored)

The Enus Paragon R (Armored) is one of the most useful cars in GTA Online, especially for the recently added Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions. It can also be obtained for free by completing the Diamond Casino story missions; however, these missions only become available after purchasing a Casino Penthouse.

Nevertheless, the investment is worth it considering the fact that the Paragon R (Armored) boasts bullet-resistant windows, front-facing dual machine guns with a rapid firing rate, a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) post full upgradation, and light explosive resistance when occupied.

3) HVY Insurgent

The HVY Insurgent is one of the many armored cars in GTA Online and costs $897,750 on Warstock Cache and Carry with a $675,000 Trade Price. It has a bulky design, seemingly a combination of the GURKHA and Conquest Knight XV, and provides slight protection against bullets from the back.

While HVY Insurgent isn't a fast vehicle, its best asset is its explosive resistance, which, with full armor upgradation, makes it capable of withstanding 26 Homing Missiles, eight RPG, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, 22 Heavy Sniper MK II Explosive Rounds, four Rhino Tank cannon, and one Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM FLAK. This makes it a good, affordable choice for Public sessions.

4) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) has been one of the best cheap yet valuable cars in GTA Online for a long time. This is because of its windows, which are almost bulletproof. Although there are some angles at which bullets can penetrate its defenses, they are very tight and difficult to hit.

The Armored Kuruma isn't among the fastest cars in GTA Online, but its speed is decent enough for missions. Those interested can pay $698,250 or a Trade Price of $525,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos to get it.

5) Grotti Turismo R

The Grotti Turismo R is a very stylish vehicle, seemingly an amalgamation of the LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and the GTA Spano. The car is also very cheap, costing just $500,000 on Legendary Motorsport, and, once fully upgraded, can go as fast as 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h).

It also handles quite well and shouldn't trouble even the most inexperienced drivers. These things make it a good choice for competitions and missions that one can grind while waiting for the GTA 6 release date, which will fall sometime in 2025.

