With the growing popularity of GTA 5 RP among streamers, players would inevitably want to experience the action themselves.

GTA 5 RP is a fast-growing trend in the streaming community, and Indian streamers are also jumping on the bandwagon. This has led to a massive number of viewers who want to play GTA 5 RP themselves. Even a few years ago, roleplaying was almost unheard of in the country, but GTA 5 RP is becoming a growing attraction.

This article explains the steps required to play on a GTA RP server in India.

How to play GTA 5 RP in India

Here are the steps required to play GTA 5 RP on Indian servers:

The first and most obvious step is to download and install GTA 5, for those who don't have the game already installed on their computer. It can be purchased online from Steam or the Epic Games Store.

The next thing is to download and install FiveM, as most of the popular servers use this mod.

After that, players need to install TeamSpeak, for in-game voice communication.

It is also necessary to download a plugin for TeamSpeak called Toko VOIP.

After opening TeamSpeak, they need to go to Plugins > TokoVoip > Radio FX and use the following settings:

The settings needed for TeamSpeak (Image via Miner TechTips, YouTube)

The next step is to go to Tools > Options > Capture and activate Push-To-Talk.

Coming back to the main menu, the sounds need to be deactivated from Self > Sound Pack.

After these settings are done, players need to go to Connections > Connect and put in the server's address they want to play in. The addresses can be found from the Discord groups of the respective servers.

Servers like Legacy RP require a Steam account to play, so players need one, along with the Steam app, on their desktops.

They can find a list of servers available in various countries in FiveM. Users need to pick a server they would like to join from the Indian list and connect.

Now the final thing to do is to create a character on the server and play.

A few things players need to keep in mind

GTA 5 RP is meant solely for roleplaying. The servers have strict rules for maintaining this notion and a budding player needs to adhere to them.

The roleplaying servers are not similar to GTA Online, and a player in GTA 5 RP needs to play the role of an NPC (non-playable character) in the game world. They are not allowed to go OOC (out of character) or ruin the roleplay experience of others through any means that would be deemed unfit for roleplaying.

Players may need to go through the rules before the server accepts their application.