How to play GTA Online Acquire Targets missions for 2x bonuses this week (April 27 to May 3)

The new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online event week is live. With this weekly update, players are being offered bonus rewards for completing various missions and challenges through May 3, 2023. Acquire Targets missions are a part of it, and those who complete one or more successfully will be rewarded with twice the regular money and RP.

Acquire Targets missions require players to take control of an aircraft and keep hold of the target for a certain amount of time. However, other participants will attempt to steal it and win points. That said, here is everything to know about Acquire Targets in GTA Online.

Step-by-step guide to playing Acquire Targets missions in GTA Online

Two ways exist to start Acquire Targets missions in Grand Theft Auto Online. The first method is stepping into a blue mission marker indicated by a star icon on the game's map.

Alternatively, Acquire Targets can be played through the game's Pause Menu. Here are the step-by-step instructions for the same:

Step 1 - Access the Pause Menu

- Access the Pause Menu Step 2 - Shift to the "Online" tab

- Shift to the "Online" tab Step 3 - Select "Jobs"

- Select "Jobs" Step 4 - Select "Play Job"

- Select "Play Job" Step 5 - Choose "Rockstar Created"

- Choose "Rockstar Created" Step 6 - Open "Versus"

- Open "Versus" Step 7 - Scroll down and start an Acquire Targets mission

There are three Acquire Targets missions in GTA Online, each taking place at a different spot. Following is a list of all the three locations:

Acquire Targets I - Pillbox Hill

- Pillbox Hill Acquire Targets II - Alamo Sea

- Alamo Sea Acquire Targets III - North Chumash

As part of the new GTA Online weekly update, players can complete any of the aforementioned Acquire Targets missions to win double money and RP. However, they only get unlocked when a player reaches level 20.

Everything to know about Acquire Targets missions in GTA Online

P-996 LAZER (Image via Rockstar Games)

Acquire Targets can be played between 4 and 16 players grouped into four teams. Players get to use aircraft like the P-996 LAZER, which is one of the best planes in GTA Online.

When the mission starts, everyone must rush towards a red circular icon hovering in the sky. This is the target, and whoever gets to it first needs to hold it for 20 seconds to score a point. The job of other players now is to steal the target for their team. This can be done by destroying the target holder.

No player gets permanently removed from the match. Once destroyed, they will respawn after a couple of seconds and can try to regain the target.

The first team to score five points is declared the winner and will be awarded double the usual amount of money and RP through May 3, 2023.

