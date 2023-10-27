How to play GTA Online Condemned for triple money this week? (October 27 to November 1)

GTA Online Halloween festivities are still in bloom, with Rockstar Games rolling out exciting offers with each weekly update. Throughout this week (October 27 - November 1), gamers can earn triple the money for playing the Condemned Adversary mode. This is an excellent opportunity for the GTA Online community to enjoy this game mode while earning good cash.

The Condemned game mode is quite popular among gamers because it is exciting and fun to play. But, new players might not know much about it and struggle to stay at the top of the leaderboard. Well, if someone finds themselves in such a position, this article will help them.

How to play the GTA Online Condemned mode while earning triple money this week

Starting Condemned through the Adversary Game Mode section in GTA Online is easy. But if someone does not know how and where to find this section, then all they need to do is follow these simple steps.

Launch GTA Online and go to the pause menu.

Click the Online option.

option. Select Play Job and then go to the Rockstar Created option.

and then go to the option. Head over to the Adversary Mode .

. Finally, click on the Condemned game mode.

Once players start this game mode, they will enter a map alongside a minimum of two and a maximum of four players. A 'Condemned' will be randomly selected, whose goal is to kill other players before the timer runs out. On the other hand, the other participants need to survive or suffer the same fate.

While the condemned is equipped with a pump shotgun, the survivors have to rely on their fists, a knife, and a marksman pistol with only three rounds. Once the condemned successfully kills another person, they become a survivor, while the other becomes the killer.

The player with the most kills at the end of the round wins the match and earns the most money and RP. With the recent GTA Online weekly update, playing the Condemned mode this week (October 27 - November 1) will help players earn triple the money.

Various locations for the Condemned matches

Rockstar Games provides various locations where the Condemned matches can happen. This ensures that the games are interesting and feel different each time. There are seven maps where players can enjoy this Adversary mode in the online multiplayer.

Condemned 1- Paleto Bay

Paleto Bay Condemned 2- Pacific Bluffs

Pacific Bluffs Condemned 3- Downtown Vinewood

Downtown Vinewood Condemned 4- Richman

Richman Condemned 5- Kortz Centre

Kortz Centre Condemned 6- Paleto Forest

Paleto Forest Condemned 7- Sandy Shores

Players can choose which place to survive and kill while playing the Condemned mode in Grand Theft Auto Online. With the GTA 6 announcement date quite near, fans expect Rockstar Games to add similar modes to the upcoming title.

