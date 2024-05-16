How to play GTA Online Junk Energy Skydives for up to 6x bonuses this week? (May 16 - 22, 2024)

GTA Online Junk Energy Skydives are back in the limelight thanks to Rockstar Games who just made it a must-try activity in Los Santos for the next couple of days. From now till May 22, 2024, players can earn up to 6x bonuses by completing these adrenaline-filled sky-jumping challenges. These freemode events were added to the game in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update.

However, one could wonder how to start Junk Energy Skydives in GTA Online. To help, this article aims to share an easy guide to quickly engage in these activities and earn the boosted payout.

GTA Online Junk Energy Skydives: A step-by-step guide to starting them for up to 6x bonuses (May 16 to 22, 2024)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is all about sky adventures and risk-taking challenges for the next seven days, and the Junk Energy Skydives plays a huge role in it. Starting today, GTA+ members can earn 6x cash and RP from them while normal players will get 3x rewards. Here’s how everyone can participate in these freemode activities easily:

Step 1: Go to one of the Junk Energy Skydives locations.

Step 2: Press the prompted button to quickly start it.

While starting is the easiest part, locating these could be a bit of a hassle through the open-world map of Los Santos. Here’s the list of all 25 Junk Energy Skydives locations in GTA Online for easier navigation, along with some necessary information about each:

LSIA (Challenge Time: 2:00, Checkpoints: 10) La Puerta (Challenge Time: 1:25, Checkpoints: 10) Vespucci Canals (Challenge Time: 1:25, Checkpoints: 10) Del Perro Pier (Challenge Time: 1:50, Checkpoints: 10) Little Seoul (Challenge Time: 1:20, Checkpoints: 10) Pillbox Hill (Challenge Time: 0:40, Checkpoints: 6) La Mesa (Challenge Time: 1:50, Checkpoints: 10) FIB Headquarters (Challenge Time: 0:40, Checkpoints: 5) Alta (Challenge Time: 1:40, Checkpoints: 10) Rockford Hills (Challenge Time: 0:45, Checkpoints: 5) Banham Canyon (Challenge Time: 1:30, Checkpoints: 10) Tongva Valley (Challenge Time: 1:47, Checkpoints: 10) Baytree Canyon (Challenge Time: 1:35, Checkpoints: 10) Land Act Dam (Challenge Time: 1:55, Checkpoints: 10) Palmer-Taylor Power Station (Challenge Time: 1:55, Checkpoints: 10) Grand Senora Desert (Challenge Time: 1:30, Checkpoints: 10) Sandy Shores Airfield (Challenge Time: 2:50, Checkpoints: 10) Zancudo River (Challenge Time: 1:50, Checkpoints: 10) Mount Josiah (Challenge Time: 1:25, Checkpoints: 5) Cassidy Creek (Challenge Time: 0:40, Checkpoints: 5) McKenzie Field (Challenge Time: 2:50, Checkpoints: 10) Procopio Beach (Challenge Time: 1:10, Checkpoints: 5) Alamo Sea (Challenge Time: 1:35, Checkpoints: 6) Mount Chiliad (Challenge Time: 1:45, Checkpoints: 8) Paleto Bay (Challenge Time: 2:15, Checkpoints: 10)

If players are looking for something fun and worth their time, this is one of the best activities in GTA Online apart from stealing Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.