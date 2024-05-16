New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (May 16 to 22, 2024)

The latest group of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles have arrived in Los Santos as part of the latest weekly update, and it’s better than last week. Once again, Rockstar Games allows players to claim one of them as a personal vehicle, making it the best time to try Salvage Yard Robbery missions. This week’s featured set includes rides from the likes of Ubermacht, Pfister, and Albany.

New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are Cypher, Neon, and Brigham

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows car collectors to add one more exciting ride to their collection as one of the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

Let’s take a quick look at each of the new sets of wheels available as part of the Salvage Yard Robbery missions:

1) Ubermacht Cypher (Claimable)

Mission: The Gangbanger Robbery

The Ubermacht Cypher is a two-seater sports coupe that debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuner update. It is expected to reappear in the upcoming GTA 6. The current iteration of the vehicle is inspired by the real-life first-generation BMW M2 (F87).

According to Broughy1322’s testing, the Ubermacht Cypher can go up to a top speed of 113.50 mph (182.66 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.965. After successfully stealing the vehicle, gamers can claim it for themselves by paying a fee of $10,000-$20,000.

2) Pfister Neon

Mission: The Duggan Robbery

The Pfister Neon returns to the limelight as one of the latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. It took design inspiration mainly from the 2015 Porsche Mission E concept and debuted in 2018 with The Doomsday Heist update.

Unlike the newest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Neon can reach a maximum speed of 114.00 mph (183.46 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.298.

3) Albany Brigham

Mission: The Podium Robbery

The third of the latest group of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is none other than the Albany Brigham. The four-seater vintage muscle car was added to the game last year with the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

On the performance side, the Brigham has a top speed of 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h), and it can complete one lap in 1:15.559, making it the slowest among the three.

While there's no confirmation when GTA 6 screenshots will be revealed, the next set of automobiles will be available on May 23, 2024.