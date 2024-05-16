New GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (May 16 to May 22, 2024)

The newest GTA Online Podium vehicle and Prize Ride car is finally here as part of the latest weekly event, allowing car collectors to get two more free rides this week. This week’s Grand Theft Auto Online Podium Vehicle is the Karin Sultan Classic, a four-door sports sedan. Moreover, players can win a two-door muscle car, the Vapid Dominator ASP, as the Prize Ride of the week.

Here’s a quick brief about this week’s GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride available until May 22, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Karin Sultan Classic (May 16 to 22, 2024)

The currently active GTA Online weekly update event is giving Karin Sultan Classic as this week’s Podium Vehicle in Los Santos. The vehicle debuted in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It highly resembles a real-life Subaru Impreza GC8 and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V.

On the performance front, the Karin Sultan Classic runs on a 6-cylinder Twin-cam engine with turbochargers. This allows the GTA Online podium vehicle to reach a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) and complete a lap in an average time of 1:02.606.

Despite being prone to wheelspin, the Sultan Classic is generally considered a reliable car for day-to-day activities in Los Santos. Players can even drive it on off-road terrains without upgrading its suspension.

To get the sports sedan for free, players must win it by spinning the Lucky Wheel that can be found inside The Diamond Casino & Resort.

This week’s Prize Ride: Vapid Dominator ASP

The Vapid Dominator ASP is one of the GTA Online cars expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. The current design of the muscle car is based on the real-life 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R.

Unlike Duke’O Death, the Dominator ASP can reach a maximum speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.732 approximately. Powered by a V8-like engine, it can rival some of the sports-class vehicles of the game. The best part about the Prize Ride is its excellent grip which allows drivers to take sharp turns at high speeds without spinning out.

Gamers can win the Dominator ASP for free by completing the LS Car Meet Series in the top 5 positions for four days in a row.

Both of the above-mentioned automobiles will be replaced with a new one on May 23, 2024. In other news, fans are expecting GTA 6 screenshots to be revealed soon.