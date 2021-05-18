The GTA series is one of the best franchises in the action-adventure gaming world. The open-world nature of these games allows players to roam around and indulge in side activities, apart from completing main story missions.

The GTA franchise, especially the latest title, has a collection of fancy cars that players can steal and drive around the open world. They can also take part in exciting races and evade cops to complete heists.

Of all the GTA games available, Rockstar Games has ported only five titles to the mobile gaming platform. These games can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Players have to pay for these titles if they want to enjoy them on their Android devices. Here are the games and their respective prices:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: ₹121

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: ₹182

GTA 3: ₹121

GTA: Chinatown Wars: ₹121

GTA: Liberty City Stories: ₹182

How to play GTA series games on Android devices in 2021

Players can follow these steps to enjoy any GTA title on their Android devices:

They first need to head to the Google Play Store and search for the title of their choice. Users can then click on the “Buy” option. After purchasing the game, they should download it. Gamers must install and enjoy the title on their phones.

Here are links that they can use to download each game:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: Click here

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: Click here

GTA 3: Click here

GTA: Chinatown Wars: Click here

GTA: Liberty City Stories: Click here

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

