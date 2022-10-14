How to play GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition with PlayStation Plus in October 2022

On October 18, 2022, the new PlayStation Plus subscription will make GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition available for free on the roster of monthly games provided to subscribers.

The subscription service created by PlayStation has been getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike, who see this new service as a strong competitor to the Xbox Game Pass. Nevertheless, some fans have criticized the PlayStation Plus service for its complexity and the different tiers that players must be aware of before subscribing to it.

For GTA fans who are confused about this service and want to know exactly how they can play GTA: Vice City Definitive, this article will provide all of the vital information they need.

GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition will be free this month on PlayStation Plus, here's how players can gain access to it

How can players get GTA: Vice City DE for free

PlayStation @PlayStation



Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey



Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
… and many more.

To play Grand Theft Auto Vice City DE when it comes out on October 18, players need to subscribe to the Extra or Premium tier of the PlayStation Plus subscription. This way, when the game is released, they will get it for free.

Furthermore, both PlayStation 4 and 5 players have the option to subscribe to the service, so last-gen console owners need not worry about missing out on Grand Theft Auto Vice City DE.

Another thing to note is that players will get Vice City DE as a standalone game and not as a part of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy DE, which was released last year. Basically, players will not receive Grand Theft Auto 3 DE or San Andreas DE for free.

Many suspect that Rockstar Games is giving out Grand Theft Auto Vice City DE because this month marks the twentieth anniversary of the original Grand Theft Auto Vice City, which was released back in 2002.

How to download and play GTA: Vice City DE from PlayStation Plus subscription

PS5 players can download these monthly games after subscribing to the service by following the steps below:

Go to the Games home screen and select PlayStation Plus

Open Benefits tab

Select Monthly games

Highlight Grand Theft Auto Vice City DE and click on 'Download'

If you are playing on the Playstation 4, then follow these steps:

Go to the function screen and select Playstation Plus

Open Monthly games

Highlight Grand Theft Auto Vice City DE

Select Add to Library and then download

If you are a PS5 player, then you can also download the PlayStation Plus collection games, which are popular PS4 titles that PS5 players can also access, so you don't have to worry about missing any games. Interested PS5 owners can do so with this process:

Go to the Games home screen and select PlayStation Plus

Go to the Benefits tab

Select the PlayStation Plus Collection

Highlight Grand Theft Auto Vice City DE

Click Add to Library and Download.

You should also keep in mind that all of the games that you have downloaded from this service will be accessible to you as long as you're subscribed. If you cancel it, all of these games will become unavailable.

