How to play the new Bunker missions in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

The Criminal Enterprises update has provided GTA Online players with over four new bunker missions that they can do to earn a lot of money. Bunkers are perhaps the most profitable business in GTA Online, thus gamers will be eager to go through this new content.

However, if any players are puzzled about these new missions and want to know how they might begin starting them, this article will give them further information about these new bunker missions.

Bunker missions added to GTA Online with Criminal Enterprises update

To gain access to these missions, GTA Online players first need a bunker, which is categorized under properties that they can buy through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

Furthermore, many GTA Online players might not know that the location of a bunker is way more important than anything else, as they have to travel outside in majority of the missions.

If players want to complete any of these missions properly and effectively, they need to buy the bunker which is situated near all of the important locations. This is why most players buy the Chumash Bunker, which has a decent price of $1,650,000 and is situated near the city. This means that players will not have to travel too much, as most of the missions happen in Los Santos.

New Ammu-nation Contract mission

GTA Online players can now complete a new Ammu-nation contract mission that they can start when they have extra weapon parts in their bunker.

This will cause a Duneloader to spawn every 45 minutes. Players just need to drive the truck and deliver those parts to a random location, which is generally near an Ammu-nation store, while avoiding enemy NPCs. By doing this mission, players can easily earn around $50,000.

New Bunker Resupply missions

Players can start these two new resupply missions called "Flight Data" and "Smuggled Arms" using their laptop in their main office near their research lab.

Many veteran GTA Online players don't really recommend that others do resupply runs as they believe theese are a waste of time and players should always try to buy their supplies.

In any case, having two new additions at least increases the variety of resupply missions that players can engage in.

New Bunker Research mission

Players can start this new research mission by calling Agent 14 and he will provide them with elevant information regarding it. In the mission, Agent 14 orders players to go to a certain location, eliminate a juggernaut NPC, and steal research data from him.

Finally, players just need to lose the cops and come back to their bunker. They will be rewarded with 25% to their research progress. However, they cannot keep grinding this mission back-to-back as the cooldown time is almost 20 minutes.

Whenever players start their new research mission, everything will happen in the same manner. So, players can easily become better at completing this mission. They can also ask Agent 14 for transportation if they don't have their own.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far