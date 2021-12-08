How to play Top Fun in GTA Online

Today is a good time for players to try out the Top Fun event from GTA Online.

The game currently offers competing players double the usual rewards. Of course, that’s not the only incentive to play a few rounds. Top Fun is a popular team match for a good reason. It’s a game of cat and mouse as one team tries to stay alive, and players will have to stay vigilant at all times.

There are three variants that are currently available in GTA Online. Each game is only available with a minimum of two players, along with a maximum of eight. The weekly event is almost over for GTA Online, and players who haven’t tried it out yet now have a golden opportunity.

Here's how GTA Online players can play Top Fun

As the name suggests, GTA Online players may find some enjoyment with Top Fun. It's a frantic race between the Runners and the Hunters. No matter which side the players are on, this is not going to be an easy game. Here's a brief look at what these missions entail.

Basic rules

Top Fun involves two different teams, each with specific objectives. The first involves the Runners, who need to reach their destination on time. Meanwhile, the Hunters have to eliminate the Runners before that happens.

Hunters will rule the skies with the P-996 Lazer, a fighter jet capable of using missiles. Runners have to rely on certain vehicles, depending on the type of mission they choose. They can either use dirt bikes, sports cars, or small planes.

Runners can win if one of them makes it to the finish line. Hunters can only win if they clear out all the Runners beforehand. However, Hunters can also lose if all of them get wasted. GTA Online players only have one life in the Top Fun missions.

There are three different versions of Top Fun in GTA Online

GTA Online offers unique variations of Top Fun. This includes vehicle choices, map layouts, and even weather effects. Here are three different versions of this mission, which are as follows:

Top Fun I : Runners uses the Sanchez to escape toward a Terminal. Hunters spawn in Fort Zancudo while Runners spawn in the Approach Road.

: Runners uses the Sanchez to escape toward a Terminal. Hunters spawn in Fort Zancudo while Runners spawn in the Approach Road. Top Fun II : Runners will try to escape in sports cars. Hunters spawn inside the Los Santos International Airport, while Runners are right outside.

: Runners will try to escape in sports cars. Hunters spawn inside the Los Santos International Airport, while Runners are right outside. Top Fun III: Runners will head toward the Los Santos International Airport using Mallards. Hunters spawn in Fort Zancudo while Runners spawn in the McKenzie Airfield.

Readers should keep in mind that the third variation involves foggy weather that heavily impacts gameplay. GTA Online players have to think fast if they want to survive. Runners should definitely avoid sticking together, or else it makes them easy targets.

Top Fun is one of the more popular missions in GTA Online, simply because of the objectives. Runners will have their hearts racing as they try to outrun the Hunters in a game of predator versus prey.

