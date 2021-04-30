The Diamond Casino Heist is easily one of the best heists in GTA Online and is one of the highest-paying jobs in-game. However, the level of difficulty of the heist is dependent solely on the player through optional prep work.

One of those prep missions involves taking down a bunch of targets marked as "Duggan Shipments" all over the city to reduce the level of equipment for security. At first, it might seem like that shouldn't be a priority, but if players opt for either the Silent and Sneaky Approach or Assault, they're going to need to do so.

During the heist in GTA Online, the guards will be equipped with a level of weaponry and armor depending on how many shipments are still active. If the player manages to destroy all of them, the guards will be extremely poorly equipped, making for an incredibly smooth and easy experience.

How and why should players do the Duggan Shipments prep mission in GTA Online?

Bring in crew

There are ten shipments all over Los Santos and Blaine County, and the player can do them solo or with a crew. Bringing a team along is essential should the player not be equipped with something as powerful as the Buzzard or an Oppressor MKII in GTA Online.

The reason why it is so difficult is that the player only has ten minutes to take out ten different targets across the city. As a VIP in GTA Online, players can bring in three other players to form a team of four to take out all the targets. As the MC President in GTA Online, players can bring in a crew of seven others, making a team of 8.

Advertisement

This way, they will be able to split up and go across town and pick individual targets to take out. The use of an aerial vehicle or an armored ground vehicle is advised, as players will need both heavy weaponry and armor to destroy armored trucks and take damage from enemy choppers.

An Oppressor MKII and solo it

The simplest solution is also perhaps the most expensive one as an Oppressor MKII is easily the most OP vehicle in GTA Online. Players can use it to fly to all ten spots pretty quickly and eliminate Duggan's Shipments with ease using the bike's missiles in GTA Online.

Effects of destroying the shipments

Advertisement

Less than three shipments destroyed: The guards will be fully armored with bulletproof helmets and armed with powerful weapons, such as Assault Shotguns and Special Carbine Mk IIs.

The guards will be fully armored with bulletproof helmets and armed with powerful weapons, such as Assault Shotguns and Special Carbine Mk IIs. At least three shipments destroyed: The guards will not have bulletproof helmets and will wear heavy armor and be armed with mediocre weapons, such as the Assault SMG.

The guards will not have bulletproof helmets and will wear heavy armor and be armed with mediocre weapons, such as the Assault SMG. At least six shipments destroyed: The guards will not have bulletproof helmets and will wear light armor and be armed with mediocre weapons, such as Sweeper Shotguns and Compact Rifles.

The guards will not have bulletproof helmets and will wear light armor and be armed with mediocre weapons, such as Sweeper Shotguns and Compact Rifles. All ten shipments destroyed: The guards will not have any armor and will be armed with weak weapons, such as the Pistols and Micro SMGs.

Source: GTA Wiki Fandom