How GTA Online players can make most out of Import/Export business this week

Rockstar Games, in its latest article on Newswire, has presented the perfect opportunity for GTA Online players who like to get their hands dirty with as many income streams as possible.

Throughout the week, there is a chance of earning double rewards for various activities in Los Santos, including trading their stock in Import/Export Sell Missions. Users can earn an extra 50% bonus GTA$ and RP to boot by playing these missions.

Import/Export businesses were part of a GTA Online content update released on December 13, 2016. It is part of a series of criminal pursuits for CEOs and their organizations to upgrade, modify, and resell the most sought-after vehicles in the city for big profits.

CEO Organizations can steal and export high-end stolen vehicles from rival challengers across Los Santos and Blaine County.

Starting Import/Export business in GTA Online

To start an Import/Export business in GTA Online, it is mandatory to have a warehouse stacked up with stolen cars. Once players register as CEOs, they can purchase an office and eventually a warehouse.

This week, they are in for additional bonuses, with Executive Offices and Office Garages being made available by Dynasty 8 Executive for 50% off. Customization options for Offices, Warehouses, and Vehicle Warehouses are also available at 30% off.

Even though earning profits takes time in this business, the returns make every effort worth it. Rockstar puts it as:

"It will take talent, coordination, and the tactical use of some brand new Special Vehicles to get the job done."

Tips to make most out of Import/Export business in GTA Online

1) Playing these missions with friends

One sure-shot way to make the most out of exporting businesses is by bringing along some other users for these missions.

Each team member can sell a car, allowing a sale of up to four vehicles at a time. This is a considerable advantage over solo playing, where gamers must wait a while before selling each car.

2) Censoring time spent on these missions

As lucrative as these missions are, it is essential to designate a time limit on acquiring a vehicle since its value can be a fluke. Wasting time on low-value cars is unnecessary since every session has a cooldown time.

3) Avoiding damage to vehicles

It is essential to ensure that vehicle damage is minimal or nil when delivered to a warehouse. The game's AI has been developed for NPCs tend to become more violent around those driving sourced cars.

Damage can lead to unnecessary spending on repairs and cuts down on profits that could have been earned otherwise.

4) Using cargobob

Using a cargobob to airlift a car to the safety of a warehouse is the easiest way to avoid damage to the vehicle. Even aerial NPCs can be avoided by flying fast and keeping them low.

5) Unlocking special vehicles in missions

While making the most money out of these missions is the sole objective, saving as much as possible is also essential. Rockstar provides its users with various tasks to unlock special vehicles and earn huge bonuses through the weekly updates.

Instead of spending a fortune on multiple high-end vehicles, they can easily acquire them by playing these missions.

It is not difficult to earn lots of money in GTA Online, especially with such businesses. However, it is essential to have a plan and execute it with patience and acumen.

