How do random nightclub events work in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

Nightclub owners should take advantage of the random events in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

A few activities have been added to nightclubs since the summer update. These random events only take a few minutes to complete.

Players can boost their club's popularity just by performing these jobs well. It's a simple and easy way to keep their cash flow running smoothly.

If the player hasn't already, they should definitely run a nightclub in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. The latest features in the game make the job far more convenient for the player.

Random events will occur while inside the nightclub in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has introduced some new activities in the nightclub. If the player spawns here or they make their way inside, Marcel or Tony will give them a call about a certain patron. They can be found on the mini-map via a blue dot. Players simply have to look for them inside the club.

Additionally, players can now run inside buildings in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. The blue dots will typically represent two different people, which are troublemakers and drunk VIPs.

Players can simply kick out troublemakers by walking right up to them. The VIPs, on the other hand, need to be looked after. Players will have to carefully drive them to a specific location; it could be their house or a hospital. However, they cannot drive too quickly, or else they will spook the VIP. They also need to avoid crashing into anything.

It's a really easy way to raise nightclub popularity

As shown in the above video, players can maintain the maximum amount of popularity if they keep doing random events.

Nightclubs are entirely dependent on their approval rating. The higher their popularity, the higher their overall payouts. Leftover funds will be sent directly to a safe inside the main office.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises makes it much easier to maintain popularity. Normally, players have to perform specific nightclub jobs for Tony Prince. However, they can now also rely on these random events to boost admiration. They each take a few seconds or minutes to do.

On a related note, players should buy some dancers on the main desktop computer. Their prices range from $213,500 to $255,000. With their services, players will significantly reduce how much popularity is decreased over time. It's particularly useful when paired with the random events.

The nightclub business is really profitable

The nightclub business is thriving in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. With the ability to perform various jobs in underground warehouses, players can run their businesses from a single location. The passive income is simply an extra bonus.

Of course, players need to make sure their nightclub is still popular. Completing these random events will ensure that everybody will be checking out their club. Remember, it only takes a few minutes to get it over with.

