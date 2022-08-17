How to start up a nightclub warehouse in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

There has never been a better time to run nightclub warehouses than GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Since the release of this summer's update, business owners have had a much easier time selling their goods, since they can perform their illicit activities in solo lobbies. Nightclub owners shouldn't let these golden opportunities slip through their fingers in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

That said, nightclub owners do have to meet a few requirements if they want to use that warehouse. If players are willing to spend money, there are also several technicians who can help them out.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Nightclub owners should manage their warehouses in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

How to access warehouse management

Nightclub owners should pay a visit to their main office upstairs. They will need to sit behind their desk and log in using the laptop. It is important that players register themselves as CEOs or VIPs.

Players will notice a menu on the left of the main screen. Scroll down to the fourth tab, "Warehouse Management." This is where players can access seven different good types. Nightclub owners can also delegate responsibilities to select technicians.

Players only start off with a single warehouse technician

Yohan is a very useful member of the nightclub business. Unfortunately, he is still just one person in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Nightclub owners can expand their warehouse operations by hiring more technicians, as seen below:

Tech 2 - $141,000

Tech 3 - $184,500

Tech 4 - $240,500

Tech 5 - $312,000

Overall, players will have to spend a grand total of $878,000 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. In addition, they can only hire technicians in a specific order. For example, if they only have Yohan available for warehouse duties, they can only buy the second technician.

Players also need to run other businesses

If the player only runs a nightclub, there is no point in operating the warehouse. This feature mainly works if players are running multiple businesses at the same time in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Nightclub warehouses let technicians handle these jobs so players don't have to.

Players can only hire five technicians, yet there are seven different businesses to run. Here's a look at the compatible ones with the warehouse:

Cargo and Shipments (CEOs and Smugglers)

(CEOs and Smugglers) Sporting Goods (Gunrunners)

(Gunrunners) South American Imports (MC Presidents)

(MC Presidents) Pharmaceutical Research (MC Presidents)

(MC Presidents) Organic Produce (MC Presidents)

(MC Presidents) Printing and Copying (MC Presidents)

(MC Presidents) Cash Creation (MC Presidents)

Of course, players will also need specific properties and upgrades if they want to really make this work for GTA Online Criminal Enterprises:

Cargo and Shipments (Executive Offices or Hangars)

(Executive Offices or Hangars) Sporting Goods (Bunker)

(Bunker) South American Imports (Cocaine Lockup)

(Cocaine Lockup) Pharmaceutical Research (Meth Lab)

(Meth Lab) Organic Produce (Weed Farm)

(Weed Farm) Printing and Copying (Document Forgery Office)

(Document Forgery Office) Cash Creation (Counterfeit Cash Factory)

Nightclub owners can now assign their personal technicians to specific businesses. It's always a good idea to check on their progress via the main computer. Players don't even have to buy or steal supplies.

Overall, it's a very lucrative business model when done correctly. Nightclub warehouses bring everything together in one fell swoop.

