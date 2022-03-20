How to register as a CEO in GTA Online next-gen

Registering as a CEO in GTA Online is easy, although next-gen players should know that there is one requirement to do so. That sole requirement is owning an office, with the cheapest one costing $1,000,000. There is no bank account requirement if the player owns an office.

Alternatively, some players might wish to become a VIP. In that case, they don't need to own an office, but they must have at least $50,000 in their bank account (it won't cost any money to become a VIP).

Either way, the process of registering as a CEO or a VIP is identical, as it's done through the player's Interaction Menu.

How next-gen GTA Online players can register as a CEO

Registering can be done in less than a minute (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only requirement is to own an office (any will suffice). It's vital to note that next-gen players can choose the Executive branch in Career Builder when starting the game, which automatically fulfills this condition. New players who choose any of the other three options can only become a VIP until they purchase an office.

Here is how players can register as a CEO:

Bring up the Interaction Menu. Next-gen players will have to hold down a particular button depending on their console. PS5 players hold down the touchpad, while Xbox Series X|S players hold down the view button. They must now select SecuroServ CEO (or VIP if the player doesn't own an office). Select 'Management' and then 'Name' to name the Organization (if not done already).

The whole process is reminiscent of how it was done in the last-gen consoles. Next-gen GTA Online players primarily have the advantage of accessing an office earlier than ever before.

Advantages of being a CEO in GTA Online

Next-gen players are highly recommended to take advantage of all these features (Image via Rockstar Games)

Several noteworthy advantages include:

Permanent Organizations (VIPs only own an Organization for four hours)

Can operate various businesses

Access to VIP Work

Access to VIP Challenges

Can hire other players as a bodyguard or associate

Access to Organization Abilities

Can request several Organization Vehicles

Organization Abilities in GTA Online consists of:

Request Luxury Helicopter: $5,000

$5,000 Drop Bullshark: $1,000

$1,000 Drop Ammo: $1,000

$1,000 Drop Armor: $1,500

$1,500 Ghost Organization: $12,000

$12,000 Bribe Authorities: $15,000

Spectate Bodyguards: Free

Organization Vehicles that players can spawn in GTA Online include:

Turreted Limo

Baller LE LWB

XLS

BeeJay XL

Buzzard

Cognoscenti

Brickade

Rumpo Custom

Dinghy

Volatus

Schafter LWB

Washington

All of these vehicles can be free for the player if they already own them.

