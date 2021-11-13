×
Create
Notifications

How the remastered GTA Trilogy's environment looks more visually appealing than the characters it contains

Some fans love how the environment looks, but not many like how the characters look (Image via Rockstar Games)
Some fans love how the environment looks, but not many like how the characters look (Image via Rockstar Games)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 13, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Feature

The most noticeable improvement when comparing the GTA Trilogy to the original games is how different the environment looks.

Naturally, such a statement differs based on which platform the player is using. The Nintendo Switch is the least impressive out of the current batch when it comes to graphics, so its screenshots don't look impressive. However, a platform like PC can have some stunning visuals.

The environment looks especially good when players compare it to the game's character models. Some characters have had questionable changes done to them, resulting in much online ridicule.

A look at how the remastered GTA Trilogy's environment visuals compare to the character models

Say what you will about the character models, but the environments have had a massive upgrade [GTA trilogy remaster] https://t.co/rchdt5TrSW

The above screenshot shows how much the foliage has improved in the GTA Trilogy, a difference as stark as night and day. The old GTA San Andreas looked flat and lifeless at times, whereas the GTA Trilogy's environment offers a much closer shot at realism.

Look I like alot the GTA Trilogy Remaster they do it a very good job with the environment etc. But let's be honest here, some characters models look horrible. https://t.co/eoZWq1RP5A

It's a common sentiment online, as some fans praise the game's environment for looking nice. On the opposite side of the spectrum is the reaction to the character models. Players have been slamming Rockstar online, often showcasing ugly models, texture glitches, or bizarre design changes.

The juxtaposition of the environment and characters is jarring at times. The former is an example of what the GTA Trilogy does right, whereas the latter is what the game does wrong.

There are several typos here (Image via Rockstar Games)
There are several typos here (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's worth mentioning that not every aspect of the GTA Trilogy's environment is perfect. For example, there are typos in some billboards and signs, such as "AR GUITARS" instead of "AIR GUITARS." That said, it's less of a problem compared to the plastic looks and weird models for the characters.

What the GTA Trilogy's environment does right

Ocean Beach looks nice (Image via Rockstar Games)
Ocean Beach looks nice (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Trilogy's lighting is at its best in several of the game's locations. For example, Ocean Beach looks beautiful with its neon lights at night. The vibrant colors work well here.

One can tell that there are several changes to the overall location between the two decades, but these are mostly positive changes. For example, the foliage and lighting don't look cheap or artificial anymore. Likewise, the smoother textures are advantageous in the current setting.

Why are fans unhappy with the revamped characters?

@GTASeries is it a working theory or just a plastic surgery was involved? #GTATrilogy #GTA #GrandTheftAutoTheTrilogy #GTATheTrilogy #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition https://t.co/yBzvLq4PeW

The previous screenshot and the above Tweet are from the same game. It's an example of how the "smoother look" doesn't work for the characters, making Ken Rosenberg look significantly younger.

That's not even getting to how some animations are buggy and look demonic at times. This problem isn't relevant to the environment, so it simply makes the characters look worse by comparison.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Not to mention, the characters don't look great for a "modern" GTA game, whereas the environment's rework seems more plausible given the current technology.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you wish the characters looked more realistic?

Yes

No

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी