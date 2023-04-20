How to start the new Top Marks Deathmatch in GTA Online after latest update

GTA Online's latest update introduced two new Deathmatches for players to enjoy: Top Marks and Shake Up. Starting either is pretty easy, but this article will focus on the former. Players are recommended to try these Deathmatches this week since both will reward participants with triple the money and RP than usual. However, this bonus only lasts up to April 27, 2023.

Technically speaking, there are three versions of Top Marks that grant players triple cash and RP. GTA Online players who know how to start jobs from the pause menu can easily find them, but those who cannot do that may rely on this guide to simplify the whole process for them.

Here is how you can start GTA Online's Top Marks Deathmatch from the recent update

There are three versions you can choose from (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to attempt this new Deathmatch in GTA Online:

Pause the game. Be careful where you do this since other players and NPCs can get you Wasted. Make sure to pause somewhere safe, like an interior. Go to the Online tab. Select Jobs and then Play Jobs. Pick Rockstar Created. Select Deathmatches. Scroll down and pick either Top Marks I, II, or III.

This process allows you to host a new Deathmatch. From here, you just need to wait for other players to join you. You can either invite some friends or let the game just send notifications to random people.

An example of a player getting ready to host the new game mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can change their deathmatch settings to whatever they want from this menu screen. Once you have at least two players, feel free to start the game. Up to 16 people can join any of the new Top Marks Deathmatches.

Rockstar Games describes this new game mode as:

"...an all-new Team Deathmatch where you'll be given a unique loadout — and different radar blip behavior — depending on if your team is tied, winning, or losing. Try not to spend the whole time losing."

If you like Team Deathmatches, then Top Marks might be interesting to you. This inclusion will still be available after April 27, 2023, but it won't offer 3x money and RP unless another event week boosts it again.

If you would rather try the new Shake Up Deathmatch, then you can repeat all the previous steps, except select Shake Up instead of Top Marks when picking a job. Neither activity can be done solo, so make sure to bring at least one other person if you want to partake in this new content.

Alternatively, those who wish to undertake these jobs can accept an invite from their in-game phone if they receive a request to join. To some people, it's just easier to host a match and get others to join them, which is why this guide primarily focused on that first.

Top Marks is a fairly unique Team Deathmatch in GTA Online, and April 20 to 27 is the best time to participate in this activity. Otherwise, it might be difficult to get a lot of people to join you in future weeks.

